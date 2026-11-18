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Anne Hathaway is officially a mom of three, according to multiple U.S. reports.

The 44-year-old actor gave birth to her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to multiple U.S. outlets and TMZ, who shared photos of Hathaway walking around New York City with a newborn baby strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier.

Global News has reached out to Hathaway’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

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The star of The Devil Wears Prada shared the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram video in June, wearing a white dress and walking into view of the camera with her arms in front of her stomach before revealing her pregnancy bump.

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“x Baby, I’m yours x,” Hathaway captioned her post, accompanied by Barbara Lewis’s song, Baby I’m Yours.

When asked for confirmation by The Associated Press, a Hathaway spokesman responded, “I think the video is pretty obvious.”

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Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012 and share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

In October, Hathaway told CBS Mornings how she felt being weeks away from welcoming another baby into her family while on her press tour for Verity.

“We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” Hathaway said.

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“Because everything’s going to change for us, but it’s really going to change for our kids. And we’re about to go through this beautiful threshold together,” she added.

“So I’m just really like, soaking in what it’s like to be in this unit — because my kids are older, you know? They’re 10 and almost seven, so we’ve been this unit for a period of time. And touch wood, everything goes well with this one, that’s going to change,” Hathaway said.

She also credited Rihanna for inspiring her maternity looks during her press tours for The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity, saying that the Love on the Brain singer “changed the game.”

“When I saw what she was doing with her maternity style, I just realized that I needed to use my imagination and go out there and have more fun,” Hathaway said.

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In May, Hathaway shared details about her life with her two sons for Elle’s Summer 2026 The Epic Issue.

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She said her sons are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change.”

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she added.

The Mothers’ Instinct actor said she and her husband are “so for the moment.”

“We’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well,” Hathaway shared.

“So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”