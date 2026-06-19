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Entertainment

Anne Hathaway announces she’s pregnant, expecting 3rd baby with husband

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 12:36 pm
1 min read
Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. View image in full screen
Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, Calif. Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage
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Anne Hathaway revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman.

The star of The Devil Wears Prada, 43, shared the news in an Instagram video on Friday, wearing a white dress and walking into view of the camera with her arms in front of her stomach before revealing her pregnancy bump.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” Hathaway captioned her post, accompanied by Barbara Lewis’s song, Baby I’m Yours.

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When asked for confirmation by The Associated Press, a Hathaway spokesman responded, “I think the video is pretty obvious.”

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Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012 and share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Click to play video: 'Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci talk ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’'
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci talk ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Last month, Hathaway shared details about her life with her two sons for Elle’s Summer 2026 The Epic Issue.

She said her sons are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change.”

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she added.

The Mothers’ Instinct actor said she and her husband are “so for the moment.”

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“We’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well,” Hathaway shared.

“So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”

Friday’s news arrives at an especially busy time for the actor, whose films this year include The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary and The Odyssey.

— with files from The Associated Press

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