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The Curator

Best backpacks of 2026: Top picks for school and daily use

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 3, 2026 10:27 pm
1 min read
Shop these school-ready finds from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more. View image in full screen
Shop these school-ready finds from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From first-day jitters to packed commutes, a dependable backpack is one of those everyday essentials you’ll reach for again and again. We rounded up the best backpacks of 2026, with picks that stand out for their top-notch design. Shop these school-ready finds from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more.

Quick pick summary

Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack – Skip Hop Zoo Backpack

Best minimalist backpack – Anytime Backpack

Best classic backpack – Herschel Classic Backpack

Best for smart organization – EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack

Best durable everyday backpack – JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack

Best matching set – Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set

 

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Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack

Skip Hop Zoo Backpack
Perfect for little dreamers, this magical unicorn backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and just the right size for school-day essentials, snacks and a favourite toy. The sparkly details and playful horn? Pure enchantment.
$30 on Amazon

 

Best minimalist backpack

Anytime Backpack
If you love a sleek, fuss-free design that keeps essentials organized without the extra bulk, this backpack is lightweight, has a clean silhouette, padded laptop sleeve, and simple compartments – perfect for all your daily necessities.
$59.99 at athleta (was $99.00)

 

Best classic backpack

Herschel Classic Backpack
The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys.
$80 on Amazon
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Best for smart organization

EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack
The Eastpak Padded Double keeps the classic street-style look while adding thoughtful storage features, including multiple front pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and hidden compartments that make it easy to keep school essentials neatly organized and within reach.
$124.29 on Amazon

 

Best durable everyday backpack

JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack
It’s a classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality.
$92.21 on Amazon
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Best matching set backpack

Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set
Perfect for little learners, this kids backpack lunch bag set is an all-in-one school-day solution. With roomy compartments, a water-resistant exterior, padded straps, and a built-in lunch sleeve, it keeps books, snacks, and everyday essentials organized and easy to carry.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $184.99

Quiet 2 Ear Plugs – $29.95

Portable Charger with Built-In Cables – $29.99

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