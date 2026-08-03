Best backpacks of 2026: Top picks for school and daily use

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From first-day jitters to packed commutes, a dependable backpack is one of those everyday essentials you’ll reach for again and again. We rounded up the best backpacks of 2026, with picks that stand out for their top-notch design. Shop these school-ready finds from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more.
Perfect for little dreamers, this magical unicorn backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and just the right size for school-day essentials, snacks and a favourite toy. The sparkly details and playful horn? Pure enchantment.
If you love a sleek, fuss-free design that keeps essentials organized without the extra bulk, this backpack is lightweight, has a clean silhouette, padded laptop sleeve, and simple compartments – perfect for all your daily necessities.
The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys.
The Eastpak Padded Double keeps the classic street-style look while adding thoughtful storage features, including multiple front pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and hidden compartments that make it easy to keep school essentials neatly organized and within reach.
It’s a classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality.
Perfect for little learners, this kids backpack lunch bag set is an all-in-one school-day solution. With roomy compartments, a water-resistant exterior, padded straps, and a built-in lunch sleeve, it keeps books, snacks, and everyday essentials organized and easy to carry.
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