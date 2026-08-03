Best backpacks of 2026: Top picks for school and daily use

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From first-day jitters to packed commutes, a dependable backpack is one of those everyday essentials you’ll reach for again and again. We rounded up the best backpacks of 2026, with picks that stand out for their top-notch design. Shop these school-ready finds from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more.

Quick pick summary

Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack – Skip Hop Zoo Backpack

Best minimalist backpack – Anytime Backpack

Best classic backpack – Herschel Classic Backpack

Best for smart organization – EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack

Best durable everyday backpack – JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack

Best matching set – Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set

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Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack

Skip Hop Zoo Backpack Perfect for little dreamers, this magical unicorn backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and just the right size for school-day essentials, snacks and a favourite toy. The sparkly details and playful horn? Pure enchantment. $30 on Amazon

Best minimalist backpack

Anytime Backpack If you love a sleek, fuss-free design that keeps essentials organized without the extra bulk, this backpack is lightweight, has a clean silhouette, padded laptop sleeve, and simple compartments – perfect for all your daily necessities. $59.99 at athleta (was $99.00)

Best classic backpack

Herschel Classic Backpack The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys. $80 on Amazon

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Best for smart organization

EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack The Eastpak Padded Double keeps the classic street-style look while adding thoughtful storage features, including multiple front pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and hidden compartments that make it easy to keep school essentials neatly organized and within reach. $124.29 on Amazon

Best durable everyday backpack

JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack It’s a classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality. $92.21 on Amazon

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Best matching set backpack

Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set Perfect for little learners, this kids backpack lunch bag set is an all-in-one school-day solution. With roomy compartments, a water-resistant exterior, padded straps, and a built-in lunch sleeve, it keeps books, snacks, and everyday essentials organized and easy to carry. $49.99 on Amazon

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