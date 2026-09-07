On-the-go essentials: Food containers, lunch totes & beyond

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September always feels like someone quietly turns the speed up. We’re back to routines, schedules and trying to get everyone– including ourselves–out the door with everything we need.

I’m always looking for smart, simple finds that make the everyday scramble a little easier. Nothing complicated, just clever solutions for those “why didn’t I think of that?” moments.

Here are five of my favourite Amazon finds for making life on the go a whole lot easier.

Monday morning, meet your match!

Weekly Clothes Organizer for Kids If getting everyone dressed and out the door feels like a full-contact sport, this is such a simple fix. The five labelled shelves give every day of the school week its own spot, so you can get the outfit decisions out of the way before Monday morning hits. Clothes, socks, accessories – it can all be ready to grab and go. When I was a kid, I was the fashion forward one in my family. My sisters were perfectly happy with one outfit option me, not so much. My mom quickly learned that I needed choices. Apparently I was channeling my inner OOTD long before OOTD was a thing. So I say let the kids get involved and pick their outfits on Sunday. The shelves are roomy enough for a couple of choices, but once Monday morning rolls around, the rule is simple: pick from the shelf. No going back into the closet and starting all over again. A little independence for them. A lot less morning chaos for you $40.96 on Amazon

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Hang it up

Backpack Hanger for Closet Backpacks have a way of landing everywhere: the kitchen floor, the front hall, the bottom of the stairs. What I love about these oversized hooks is that there’s nothing to install. No drilling holes or adding hooks to the wall; they simply hang right in the closet. And even better, the backpacks are hidden away, but you still know exactly where they are. Give everyone their own hook and suddenly there’s a home for school bags, work bags and even sports bags. Come home, empty the lunch, deal with the forms and hang up the bag. The next morning? Grab it and go. Out of sight, but never out of mind. $16.24 on Amazon

It’s in the bag

Tote Bag with Lunch Compartment At some point, leaving the house started requiring a small collection of bags. Your purse, your laptop bag, your lunch bag, and somehow the lunch bag is never where you thought you left it. By the time you’ve found everything, you already feel like you’ve done a full day’s work. This bag is so cool because it combines two of those jobs into one. Up top, it looks like a great everyday work tote with room for your laptop and all the stuff you need for the day. But underneath is a completely separate, insulated zippered compartment for your lunch. So your lunch is packed, your laptop is packed, and you only have one bag to remember. Sometimes the best organizational finds aren’t about adding another system, they’re about having less stuff to keep track of. $34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

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Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

Owala SmoothSip – $32.04

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar – $359.00

Breakfast has left the building

Take-go Fruit Muesli Containers with Spoons I’m a big believer in breakfast, I’m just not always a big believer that it has to happen sitting at the kitchen table. Some mornings you’re eating at your desk, in between drop-offs or five minutes after you were supposed to leave the house. These little containers are such a smart solution. Put your yogurt, milk or overnight oats in the bottom and keep your granola, cereal or fruit separate on top, so nothing gets soggy before you’re ready to eat it. There’s even a spoon built right in. Prep them the night before, grab one from the fridge and go. Breakfast is served , wherever you happen to land. $32.99 on Amazon

Hot lunch–no microwave required

Bentgo Heat Electric Lunch Bag & Food Warmer Okay, this one is seriously cool. Packing a lunch is easy, finding somewhere to actually heat it up is another story. Whether you’re at work, on the road, at the rink or spending half your life driving from one place to another, a microwave isn’t always part of the plan. This portable lunch bag actually heats your food for you. Plug it into a regular wall outlet at work or use the car adapter when you’re on the road. Pack leftovers, pasta, soup, whatever you’d rather eat warm than straight out of a container. And I love that it opens up lunch beyond another sandwich or sad desk salad. A real hot lunch, wherever the day takes you. Now that is on-the-go made easy. $65.99 on Amazon

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Jack＆Rose Travel Steamer – $79.99

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

Portable Electronics Travel Organizer – $13.97