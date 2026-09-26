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The Curator

Best 2026 Halloween costume ideas for the whole family

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 26, 2026 10:30 am
1 min read
These fits are comfy enough to trick-or-treat in or do the Monster Mash. Need I say more?. View image in full screen
These fits are comfy enough to trick-or-treat in or do the Monster Mash. Need I say more?.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spooky season is fast approaching, and we get you. No hassle and all the fun, these ready-to-wear costumes can be added to cart without a second thought. Whether you’re coordinating a couples outfit, or matching with friends or family, we’ve scoured the internet for the funniest and most adorable costumes that will impress all your halloween party guests. These fits are comfy enough to trick-or-treat in or do the Monster Mash. Need I say more? Read on to discover our costume faves. There’s something for everyone.

Costumes for kids

Disguise Girls Disney Toy Story Sheriff Jessie Costume
Little Toy Story fans can dress up as Jessie from Toy Story 5 with this adorable costume, complete with her signature cowgirl jumpsuit, hat and sheriff badge.
$46.75 on Amazon (was $54.18)
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Kids Milk Carton Box and Cookies Costume
This might just be the sweetest Halloween costume for two siblings or best friends — milk and cookies! There’s just no better duo.
$54.64 on Amazon

 

Demon Hunters Costume for Kids
Fans of Rumi from Demon Hunters can channel the pop star with this colourful costume, featuring a matching top and bottoms plus 74 stickers to personalize the look.
$44.98 on Amazon
Marvel Integrated Spider-Man Official Youth Deluxe Zentai Costume
This Marvel Spider-Man costume is a high-quality, form-fitting spandex suit with hidden zippers, a detachable mask with plastic eyes, and vibrant, high-resolution prints, perfect for young fans ready to join the action.
$50.66 on Amazon
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Black Costume Dress for Girls
Get Wednesday’s iconic look with this ruffled dress that’s perfect for recreating her famous dance scene.
$37.99 at Walmart
Star Wars the Mandalorian Infant and Toddler Costume
Keep your little one extra warm and snuggled in this adorable baby yoda costume. A hassle-free choice and totally Instagram-worthy.
$68.01 on Amazon (was $78.32)

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

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Costumes for adults

Women's Country Singer Costume
Celebrate country music icon Dolly Parton with this playful pink jumpsuit, finished with white fringe, holographic details and plenty of country glimmer.
Buy on Amazon
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Inflatable Ride Dinosaur Costume
Go prehistoric this Halloween with an inflatable ride-on T-Rex costume that’s guaranteed to bring some laughs to the party. Lightweight and roomy enough to dance and move around in, it’s made for a night of dino-mite fun.
$49.99 on Amazon
Women Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Featuring the iconic red and black jumpsuit and durable comfy fabric, this Mrs. Incredible costume is perfect for the supermom in your family.
$39.79 on Amazon

Also available in men’s, girls and boys sizes for a full family of supers!

 

Hazmat Cosplay Costume
Channel the eerie look of Backrooms operatives with this hazmat costume, complete with a yellow coverall, blue rubber gloves and gas mask.
$41.99 on Amazon
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Costumes for couples

Peanut Butter and Jelly PBJ Costume
Spread some laughs with this PB&J couples costume. Funny, cute and party-ready.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

 

Loofah and Soap Costume
If you love a playful costume, this Loofah and soap duo is made for all your bestie or couple-themed costume parties. Features a soap bar jumpsuit, loofah jumpsuit, bubble balloons, shower cap, and fun shower-themed stickers.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Skeleton Family Matching Skeleton Pajama Jumpsuit
These matching one-piece skeleton jumpsuits are perfect for trick-or-treating, family fun, and spooky gatherings.
$39.99 on Amazon
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Costumes for pets

California Costumes UPS Dog Costume Large
If your dog goes crazy for the UPS guy, this costume is extra funny. Laughs guaranteed!
$26.93 on Amazon

 

Pet Cat Bat Wings
Turn your furry friend into an adorable black bat this halloween. These wings are made of felt cloth and adjustable to fit most cats.
$7.95 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Toodour Orange & Purple Halloween Lights – $19.99

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2 Pack Halloween Decorations – $25.99

Superhero Capes Set and Slap Bracelets – $28.99

Halloween Giant Spider Decorations – $25.19

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