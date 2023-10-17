Best Halloween costumes for kids of all ages

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Oct. 31 fast approaching, many parents are still scrambling to settle on a costume that a) their kids will love, b) won’t break the bank and c) is fun and age appropriate. Sometimes you just need a little flash of inspiration and suddenly, voila, you’ve got the perfect costume that you can all agree on.

Here are some of the trendiest and mother-load candy grabbing ideas.

Astronaut suit Let’s face it, space travel is always trendy. With this No. 1 best-seller in baby boy’s costumes on Amazon, your tiny Chris Hadfield can aspire to great heights while enjoying a night of candy collecting. The costume features an easy-to-slip-on Velcro opening that’s perfect if your kid’s Halloween party doesn’t start until mid-day at school. Heck, it’s so comfy it may become a pair of warm winter PJs after the big night! $37.47 on Amazon

Baby Elvis A classic that never goes out style, the Elvis jumpsuit has been reimagined for the (much) younger set. The Priscilla Presley inspired film being released this fall, will ensure that Elvis continues to remain high in the zeitgeist. Your little one can shake, rattle and roll in style, complete with monogrammed booties, as they take care of business on All Hallows Eve. $46.23 on Amazon

Mario and Luigi With the popularity of this summer’s The Super Mario Bros. blockbuster, comes this series of Halloween costumes. Invite a Princess Peach or Toad the mushroom to zoom around with you, collecting chocolate gold coins and chocolate bars. $24.99 on Amazon

Luigi accessories This is the perfect siblings, group or family costume, as you can start with the accessories for Mario or Luigi and then customize with your own outfit. $24.99 on Amazon

Scooby Doo Ruh-roh! Time to hide the Scooby Snacks from your little pup. This cozy, easy to slip on costume will keep your kid warm while you head from house to house. Bonus: no winter toque needed as the headpiece will keep those ears warm. Knock at any door and Hanna-Barbera fans will be handing out extra candy to this nostalgic character! $74.68 on Amazon

Barbie inspired costume If the Barbie movie taught us anything, it’s that we’re all living (or want to live) in a Barbie world. The blockbuster film highlighted female power and introduced a younger generation to the girl in pink’s ability to be anything from a doctor to a president. This cowgirl costume is reminiscent of the one worn by Margot Robbie, and fits true to size. The pants are perfectly flared, and the little neckerchief is a great touch. Add a brown or black cowboy hat to the outfit and your little doll is ready for a Halloween to remember. $27.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Alien friend Sometimes a downright hilarious costume is the way to go. This inflatable alien not only provides a good laugh but also gives the wearer a big hug wherever they go. Highly rated by 1,000 plus customers for its ease of use (it blows up via a fan within seconds) and its comfortable ventilation. Says one user: “My son loved this and got so many compliments on it. It’s really funny when you run in it!” $67.99 on Amazon

Wednesday costume She wears black, she’s quirky, she’s morose, she’s basically every teenage girl. And this is one costume that’s pretty easy to pull off without much effort. The black braided wig fits snugly and the costume will be easy to wear from the school Halloween party to a friends’ gathering to a night out trick or treating. Attitude not included. $59 at Party Stuff