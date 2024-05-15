SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Fire

Wildfire that forced thousands to flee Fort McMurray ‘continues to be very active’: officials

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 10:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire that forced thousands to flee Fort McMurray ‘continues to be very active’: officials'
Wildfire that forced thousands to flee Fort McMurray ‘continues to be very active’: officials
WATCH ABOVE: More than 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Fort McMurray as a wildfire burns out of control nearby. Nicole Di Donato has the latest from Fort McMurray.
A threatening wildfire that triggered an evacuation order for parts of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon “continues to be very active,” according to local officials.

In an update posted to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo’s website at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, officials said “MWF-017 remains out of control at 20,940 hectares.”

A view of the MWF017 wildfire burning in northern Alberta at 7 p.m. local time on May 14, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the MWF017 wildfire burning in northern Alberta at 7 p.m. local time on May 14, 2024. CREDIT: https://srd.web.alberta.ca/

In all, about 6,600 residents from the southern part of Fort McMurray, a community of about 68,000 people, have been forced to leave their homes. The rest of Fort McMurray and a number of surrounding communities remain on an evacuation alert.

Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to hold a news conference in Edmonton at 10:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday to provide an update on the situation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Smith will be joined by Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency managing director Stephen Lacroix. Global News plans to livestream that news conference and it can be viewed in this post.

Another news conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. local time where Wood Buffalo Mayor Sandy Bowman will speak along with several emergency officials.

More on Canada

In its Tuesday night update, RMWB officials noted that “the closest point of the fire is about 7.5 kilometres from the Fort McMurray landfill.”

Officials added that the wildfire was about six kilometres from the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 881.

Trending Now

The RMWB declared a state of local emergency Tuesday so that it can access more resources through the Emergency Management Act.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Anxious wildfire evacuees ‘waiting and waiting’ as flames inch closer to homes'
Anxious wildfire evacuees ‘waiting and waiting’ as flames inch closer to homes
