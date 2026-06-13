World Cup economic impact takes shape as fans flood Toronto streets

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The World Cup was billed as a major economic opportunity for Toronto and Canada.

Now, with the tournament underway, businesses are getting their first real look at whether those promises are translating into customers.

Thousands of fans from around the world descended on Toronto this week for the city’s first men’s World Cup matches, filling fan zones, patios and sports bars as excitement around the tournament spread across downtown.

“It’s amazing energy in the city,” Sara Anghel, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, in an interview with Global News.

While crowds have been visible throughout the city’s core, Toronto-area hotels are not yet seeing the surge some may have expected.

“We have seen an uneven June. There are days where it’s a little better and days where it’s not as great.”

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Anghel said June occupancy is currently tracking below last year’s levels, estimating that occupancy could finish the month at around 65 per cent.

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“June is already a really busy month in Toronto,” she said.

“A lot of them stayed away, so it’s not the June we usually get when FIFA isn’t here.”

She noted that when FIFA released additional tickets closer to the tournament, some hotel rooms that had been reserved were put back on the market.

The CEO of Destination Toronto, Andrew Weir, previously told Global News that “even if June ends up a little bit lower than initial expectations — or even lower than a typical June would be — the rest of the summer likely will balance out.”

Between June 12 and July 2, Toronto is hosting five group stage matches and one knockout game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Still, Anghel remains optimistic about the months ahead.

“May did well and we expect July and August will do very, very well,” she said.

Some businesses say they are already benefiting from the influx of visitors.

“We had a lineup this morning and the game wasn’t until 3,” restaurant manager Callam Hald told Global News.

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Anghel added that fans have brought a noticeable boost to restaurants, patios and hotel gathering spaces.

“Yesterday afternoon, everything from the convention centre all the way to Front Street was full of people at patios and lobbies like the Royal York,” Anghel said.

Mayor Olivia Chow said the tournament is putting Toronto on the global stage.

“The entire world, they have their eyes on Toronto,” she said.

Whether the World Cup ultimately delivers the economic boost promised by organizers and governments remains to be seen.

For now, the tournament has clearly brought energy, crowds and international attention, but the full financial impact may not be known until the final game whistle blows.