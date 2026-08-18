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  1. Anonymous
    August 18, 2026 at 5:24 pm

    Hahahaha yessss

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Economy

Bellingham, Wash. businesses say continued decline in Canadian visitors damaging

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 5:11 pm
1 min read
Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
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The Bellingham Chamber of Commerce has painted a bleak picture of the extent to which the continued decline in Canadian visitors is affecting their businesses.

The food and beverage sector is affected the most by fewer visitors, with 91 per cent saying the decline is damaging and 64 per cent are concerned about survival.

Eighty-five per cent of retail businesses say the decline is damaging and 60 per cent are concerned about survival.

Sixty-seven per cent of tourism and visitor services say the decline is damaging and 70 per cent of other community services say the decline is damaging for them.

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According to Cascade Gateway Border Data Warehouse, which tracks vehicle crossings at the Canada-U.S. border, B.C. vehicles crossing southbound at border checkpoints has declined steadily from 2024 to 2026, with some exceptions.

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Crossings were up between 2025 and 2026 in April, May and June, but then declined again in July.

Click to play video: 'City of Bellingham writes letter to B.C. cities'
City of Bellingham writes letter to B.C. cities

When asked if Canadian visitors affect their Bellingham business, 63 per cent said they strongly agree and 26 per cent said agree. Only 1.5 per cent said they strongly disagree.

Fifty-seven per cent of businesses overall said the drop in Canadian visitors is damaging to their business and 37 per cent said they have made changes to their business in response to declining visits.

Seventy-three per cent of those changes were long-term or permanent.

For businesses that have been open for less than 10 years, 67 per cent responded that they are worried about survival.

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