Ontario-based air ambulance carrying 6 missing off U.S. coast

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The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Hamilton-based air ambulance carrying six people that went missing off the coast of Nantucket.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Global News in a statement it issued a Search and Rescue Alert for a Gulfstream G-100 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The flight departed from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda and was headed to Boston Logan International Airport, a spokesperson said. It was scheduled to arrive in Boston around 1:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Boston Logan International Airport, confirmed to Global News in an email that the aircraft did not arrive as scheduled.

“Our thoughts are with those on board and their loved ones as the search continues,” the spokesperson said.

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According to data from Flight Aware, the plane took off around 11:40 p.m. Friday. Data shows the aircraft slowing down as it dropped from 24,000 feet to 11,000 feet around 1:05 a.m. before losing contact.

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In a post on social media, the Coast Guard said it had launched air and surface crews in search of the aircraft.

The jet is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a company based in Hamilton, Ont., according to data from FlightRadar 24.

The company’s website states it operates four Gulfstream G-100 jets, the “longest range dedicated medevac aircraft in North America.”

Typically a mission will have a registered nurse and a registered respiratory therapist. Sometimes a physician will also be on board, the website says.

The Coast Guard said six people were on board.

The jet’s previous flight was Friday, travelling from Hamilton to Bermuda.

#BREAKING : @uscg is searching for a Gulfstream aircraft with 6 persons on board. @FAANews reported losing contact w/the aircraft early Saturday morning.#USCG air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available.… — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 3, 2026