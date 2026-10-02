BC NDP and Conservative leaders campaign in the Okanagan

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BC NDP Leader David Eby and BC Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson crisscrossed the Okanagan Friday, making campaign promises on grocery prices, wildfire protection and public safety.

Eby began the day in Kelowna, where he announced a plan to limit the amount large grocery chains can mark up on essential foods.

“We’re going to save you money on your groceries,” Eby said outside a Save-On-Foods.

The proposed “Price Guard” would put a ceiling on retail margins for food staples.

“We’re going to cap the profits of the big grocery companies. We’re going to make sure that for the basics, for your cheese, for your eggs, for your butter, for your milk, that you and your family are protected at the till as you check out,” Eby said.

The NDP also said it would require clearer per-unit pricing and restrict some anti-competitive practices.

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As Eby made his grocery announcement in Kelowna, Doerkson was in Summerland, where he unveiled a wildfire action plan in an area hit hard by the Bald Range wildfire this past summer.

The Conservative proposal includes buying new firefighting aircraft, including water bombers and reducing dangerous fuel around communities.

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Doerkson also vowed to reduce bureaucracy to make firefighting easier.

“We will immediately establish a dedicated wildfire response cabinet committee, which I will personally chair,” Doerkson said. “Its mandate will be clear, cut through bureaucratic inertia, coordinate government resources and ensure British Columbia is fully prepared next summer.”

The two leaders later crossed paths geographically as Eby headed to Summerland for his own wildfire announcement, including additional support for people affected by wildfires and those who were uninsured.

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The NDP says a re-elected government would match donations to the Canadian Red Cross up to $20 million for people affected by this summer’s fires.

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Following his campaign stop in Summerland, Doerkson headed to Kelowna to meet with businesses about concerns over crime and street disorder.

He said the issue is a priority for his party but stopped short of announcing specific measures.

“I’m really committed to announcing that over the coming weeks, but we are very much obviously in favour of providing more supports, housing, and certainly wraparound services that will help with this problem,” Doerkson said.

Eby also acknowledged public safety as a serious issue in Kelowna and said his party would have more to announce soon.

“We’ll have more to say about how we’re going to be supporting communities, but one of those pieces includes involuntary care here in the region,” Eby said.

The B.C. Greens were also campaigning Friday, with leader Emily Lowan unveiling further platform commitments focused on artificial intelligence and technology regulation.

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