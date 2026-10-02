Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate, to be promoted within Order of Canada

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Actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall on Friday.

Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.

Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox’s “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s.”

4:28 ‘An honour to be a part of’: Jason Segel on Michael J. Fox joining S3 of ‘Shrinking’

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that results in tremors, stiffness and slowness, and is linked to depression and memory problems.

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Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.

He is among 51 people expected at a ceremony today where they will be inducted into, or promoted to a higher level, within the Order of Canada.