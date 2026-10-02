Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate, to be promoted within Order of Canada

Actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall on Friday.
Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.
Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox’s “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s.”
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Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that results in tremors, stiffness and slowness, and is linked to depression and memory problems.
Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.
He is among 51 people expected at a ceremony today where they will be inducted into, or promoted to a higher level, within the Order of Canada.
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