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Canada

Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate, to be promoted within Order of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope humanitarian award during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) View image in full screen
Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope humanitarian award during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello).
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Actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall on Friday.

Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.

Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox’s “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s.”

Click to play video: '‘An honour to be a part of’: Jason Segel on Michael J. Fox joining S3 of ‘Shrinking’'
‘An honour to be a part of’: Jason Segel on Michael J. Fox joining S3 of ‘Shrinking’

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that results in tremors, stiffness and slowness, and is linked to depression and memory problems.

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Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.

He is among 51 people expected at a ceremony today where they will be inducted into, or promoted to a higher level, within the Order of Canada.

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