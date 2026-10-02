2 injured in CNRL gas plant fire east of Calgary; 1 in critical condition

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Two people were injured in a gas plant fire in southern Alberta on Friday.

A spokesperson for STARS air ambulance said a man in his 70s was transported from the plant, about 88 kilometres east of Calgary, to hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

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Wheatland County Fire Services responded to the fire at the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. facility at 5:30 a.m.

The blaze was later declared under control.

Fire crews said the surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no details about the condition of the second person injured.

— More to come…