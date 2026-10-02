Miranda Lambert reveals details of bar fight with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

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Country singer Miranda Lambert is sharing the details of a long-rumoured bar fight she had in 2010 with Nickelback’s frontman Chad Kroeger.

During an appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, Lambert was asked about her interaction with Kroeger more than 15 years after it was rumoured that she got into a fight with the Canadian singer.

Co-host Joe Coscarelli asked, “True or false: you hit Chad Kroeger in the face?”

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“I threw moonshine in his face,” Lambert said, clarifying that she never hit him.

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When co-host Jon Caramanica asked her how “luscious was his hair at the time,” Lambert said she “wrecked it.”

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“It was just a late night, and no one was in their best state,” she added.

When asked if her actions were “playful and mischievous,” Lambert said, “No but I don’t know if we’re fine now — but I don’t care.”

Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton previously hinted at the incident during a Rolling Stone cover story for Lambert in 2014.

“People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars,” Shelton said of Lambert. “One of them I don’t want to say the guy’s name, but he’s the lead singer of a very popular rock band.”

Shelton went on to say that the man’s “initials are C.K.”

Kroeger has not publicly addressed the incident with Lambert.

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Lambert made the appearance on Popcast ahead of the release of the country star’s 11th studio album, Crisco.

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Her new album, out Friday, is a collection of songs that blend country and disco.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career with fiery songs and heartbreak songs and this record just has a lot of joy on it, and I think that’s just where I am right now in life, too,” Lambert told The Associated Press.

The album release caps a special few months that include getting seven Country Music Association Awards nominations, a disco ball-filled performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards and making history as co-writer of the crossover-smash Choosin’ Texas.

The tune sung by Ella Langley has gone six times platinum, been crowned Billboard’s official 2026 Song of the Summer and helped her become the only woman to simultaneously hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

It was also just named the longest-running No.1 hit in the U.S., having spent 23 weeks at the top spot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Choosin’ Texas surpassed various records set by Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, which held the previous record with 22 weeks at No.1.

—With files from The Associated Press