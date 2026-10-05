Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Ben
    October 5, 2026 at 10:55 am

    @Where’s Trudeau 1041am. Respectfully, bank accounts were frozen because there was a terrorist occupation in Ottawa where horns were being sounded 24/7 while babies, children and adults tried to sleep. Also Trudeau is gone.

  2. Anonymous
    October 5, 2026 at 10:50 am

    @where’s: Are you insane? At least you aren’t going on about his socks like you did for four years. Have some more LSD

  3. Where’s Trudeau when you need another lockdown or frozen bank account
    October 5, 2026 at 10:41 am

    I’ll start buying masks again. I’m sure they will help us all… I mean people are still wearing them.

  4. St
    October 5, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Cur the main stream media:
    It was obviously caused by a pangolin in a cave 1000 kilometers away.

  5. Rodney Dangerfield
    October 5, 2026 at 10:25 am

    There is no virus that causes the Plague.

  6. Anonymous
    October 5, 2026 at 10:01 am

    Well, let’s see…they were a “plague researcher”, who died after being exposed to the contents of a vile that broke in the lab…hmmm…the mystery.

    Send in the AI/We already did…

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Russian plague institute researcher dies of illness with ‘unknown’ origin

By Andrew Osborn Reuters
Posted October 5, 2026 8:54 am
2 min read
This undated photo released by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. View image in full screen
This undated photo released by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia has fallen ill and died in undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of people and the head of Russia’s health watchdog to fly to the Irkutsk region.

The death has sparked public health fears on social media, but the authorities said on Monday the situation was under control.

Plague is endemic to Siberia. It is the location of the first known prehistoric human outbreak of the bacterium that causes it, known as Yersinia pestis, which is present among the small wild mammals in its vast wilderness and their fleas.

It is rare for Russians to fall ill with plague, though cases in other parts of the world – notably Africa – occur every year.

Local media named the woman as Darya Shipilova, an employee at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East.

Story continues below advertisement

There were conflicting reports about how and where the laboratory worker, whose age was given as 28, had fallen ill, but the authorities said she had died of pneumonia of as-yet unestablished origin.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Russia’s health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told state media the institute had not found evidence of any accidents involving the handling of pathogens after rumours spread on social media that the woman had dropped a test tube containing live bacteria.

Nevertheless, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, flew to Siberia for an emergency meeting over the weekend.

An unspecified number of people who had been in contact with the dead woman were quarantined, parts of the hospital in the town of Shelekhov where she died were cordoned off, and an aluminum plant told its workers to wear masks.

Authorities urged people to remain calm and said there was no evidence that the woman’s death was linked to her work.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region, said in a statement that she had died of “pneumonia of unknown etiology,” adding: “Importantly, over the past few days, no new cases of staff from the Anti-Plague Institute seeking medical attention have been identified.”

He said the situation was under control and that all known contacts of the dead woman had been identified, examined and placed under medical supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

Plague comes in three forms affecting different parts of the body. Pneumonic plague, an infection of the lungs, prompts the patient to cough out infectious airborne droplets.

If identified quickly, it can be treated with antibiotics. But if left untreated, it can be fatal in one to six days.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices