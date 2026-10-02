Nexus application rules are changing for Canada and the U.S.

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Changes are coming for Canadians who need to renew their Nexus memberships, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), with shorter timelines to schedule required interviews.

The changes were detailed in a release Thursday.

Starting April 1, 2027, applicants will have up to two years to schedule a Nexus enrolment interview upon receiving a conditional approval.

Under the current requirements, applicants have up to five years to schedule interviews, which was a temporary measure put in place since the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSA says.

Since the pandemic years, the agency says its enrolment interview capacity has improved, which prompted the change to the original two-year time limit.

For applicants that were conditionally approved for a Nexus membership before April 1, 2027, the five-year time limit will still be honoured provided an interview is scheduled within that timeframe, or by April 1, 2029 — whichever comes first.

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Nexus, the CBSA says, is an exclusive membership program designed to speed up processing and wait times for approved “low-risk” travellers to cross the border into Canada or the United States.

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This is mainly done by pre-screening passengers, allowing access to priority lanes to reduce wait times and other benefits.

The program is run jointly by the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), and memberships are valid for five years.

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To qualify for Nexus, the CBSA says one must be considered admissible to Canada and the U.S. under immigration laws, provide complete and accurate information on the application, and not have violated any customs, immigration or agriculture laws.

An application may also be denied if an applicant has been convicted of a criminal offence in any country, unless a pardon for that offence has been granted.

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Members over 18 years of age also have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of US$120, while those under 18 years are free.

Once an application is filed, it then goes through both the CBSA and USCBP for approval. Each agency then assesses an applicants risk to determine if they meet all Nexus requirements, and may then be granted a conditional approval.

The CBSA says applicants may have to undergo a criminal background check, be questioned by either agency about any arrests, charges or convictions, and be asked to provide fingerprints to determine eligibility.

If an applicant passes the risk assessment phase, they may be granted a conditional approval. It’s at this point where an applicant will have up to two-years to schedule an interview to finalize a Nexus membership.

Those interviews must be done with both agencies before a Nexus card can be issued. The CBSA portion can be conducted at a Nexus enrolment centre, while the U.S. CBP portion may be completed at a CBP enrolment center or through Enrolment on Arrival at various border crossings and airports.

The CBSA is also warning anyone currently waiting for an interview to book an appointment as soon as possible, because applications are considered expired once the applicable timelines are exceeded.