Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

AI content ‘lacks the spark’ of human-made art, Pope Leo says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 2, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pope Leo delivers stark message, warns AI is harming humanity'
Pope Leo delivers stark message, warns AI is harming humanity
WATCH ABOVE: Pope Leo delivers stark message, warns AI is harming humanity
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As artificial intelligence adoption grows around the world, Pope Leo XIV says “it is becoming urgent” to distinguish anything made by machines from human art.

“In this era of artificial intelligence, it is becoming urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce,” the Pope said in a social media post.

“There is an ontological difference, even before an aesthetic one, between art and what a machine can generate through statistical calculation based on millions of images created by others,” he said.

“Algorithms lack the spark of humanity.”

The Catholic Church “wishes to renew an alliance with artists and cultural institutions to safeguard our humanity,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Pope Leo warns AI must be ‘disarmed’ in 1st encyclical'
Pope Leo warns AI must be ‘disarmed’ in 1st encyclical

In May, Leo wrote his first encyclical titled “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity), calling for robust regulation of artificial intelligence and for its developers to work for the common good rather than profit.

Story continues below advertisement

He issued a sweeping manifesto on safeguarding humankind as the technology impacts everything from work to war.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the text, Leo denounced the “culture of power” driving the AI race, especially in developing ever more sophisticated methods of remote warfare.

He declared that it was “not permissible” to entrust irreversible, lethal decisions to AI systems, setting up another flash point between the American pope and the Trump administration, which has worked aggressively to prohibit AI regulation.

“Artificial Intelligence now demands to be disarmed, freed from logics that turn it into an instrument of domination, exclusion and death, ″ the Pope told a special Vatican presentation of the encyclical, one of the most authoritative types of teaching documents a Pope can issue.

–with files from Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices