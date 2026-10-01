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Entertainment

Jim Carrey marries girlfriend Min Ah in private ceremony

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 1, 2026 11:59 am
2 min read
Jane Erin Carrey, Jim Carrey, Min Ah and Jackson Riley pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. View image in full screen
Jane Erin Carrey, Jim Carrey, Min Ah and Jackson Riley pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. Francois Durand/Getty Images
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Canadian actor Jim Carrey and his girlfriend Min Ah have officially tied the knot.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the 64-year-old actor confirmed the news to People, E! News and Entertainment Weekly.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, said that the couple shared their vows in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Click to play video: 'Has Jim Carrey been replaced? Actor’s new look fuels speculation online'
Has Jim Carrey been replaced? Actor’s new look fuels speculation online

The wedding comes seven months after Carrey and Ah were photographed together at the César Awards in Paris in February.

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When the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actor received an honourary award, he gave Ah a shout out during his speech.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” Carrey said in French.

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“I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” Carrey added.

Carrey and Ah were first photographed together in February 2022 as they were leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles.

Carrey was previously married to his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly from 1996 until 1997 and to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995.

In 2020, the Mask actor told Howard Stern that he doesn’t regret any of his past relationships.

“I don’t regret. I don’t have those things. But I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me,” Carrey said.

Click to play video: 'Jim Carrey quite literally parades his way onto Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’'
Jim Carrey quite literally parades his way onto Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’

Carrey tends to be very quiet about his personal life.

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In 2022, Carrey announced that he was “fairly serious” about ending his acting career.

In an interview with Access Hollywood to promote the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — where the actor reprised his role as the villainous Robotnik — Carrey said he planned to retire from the big screen.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said casually, adding that he was “fairly serious” about it.

When asked if he would reconsider for certain opportunities, Carrey said “it depends.”

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said.

Carrey went on to say that he’s content with his life off-screen and has enjoyed working on other forms of art like painting.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he added.

—With files from Global News

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