Jim Carrey ‘fairly serious’ about retiring from acting: ‘I’ve had enough’

Canadian actor and comedian Jim Carrey has announced he is “fairly serious” about ending his acting career.

In an interview with Access Hollywood to promote the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — where the actor is reprising his role as the villainous Robotnik — Carrey, 60, said he plans to retire from the big screen.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said casually, adding that he was “fairly serious” about it.

When asked if he would reconsider for certain opportunities, Carrey said “it depends.”

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said.

The actor said he’s content with his life off-screen and has really enjoyed working on other forms of art, including painting, which he’s developed a passion for over the years.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said.

Carrey, who is best known for his roles in hit films like Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty and The Mask, was also informed by the Access Hollywood reporter that Dolly Parton had allegedly asked for Carrey to star in her biopic as “her music partner, Paul Wagner.”

“I had not heard that,” Carrey said.

“I would always speak to Dolly,” he added playfully, calling the country star an “otherworldly talent.”

On Tuesday, Carrey also spoke critically about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Carrey told CBS’ Gayle King he was “sickened” not only by Smith’s actions, but by Hollywood celebrities who still gave Smith a standing ovation for his Best Actor win for King Richard.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey said.

Carrey said Smith should have been escorted from the venue after the slap, going so far as to add that he should have been arrested.

Carrey’s latest Sonic franchise film is set to be released April 8, 2022.