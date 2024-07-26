Jasper wildfire: Before-and-after photos show destruction of town

Send this page to someone via email

A fierce wildfire has ravaged the town of Jasper, Alta., potentially destroying up to 50 per cent of its buildings. Among the losses are a historic church once attended by Queen Elizabeth II, a long-standing lodge and numerous residents’ homes reduced to ashes.

As firefighters continue their efforts Thursday to save as many buildings as possible, images and videos surfacing online have begun to reveal the full scale of the devastation.

The town and Jasper National Park, which draw more than two million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and a further 15,000 visitors in the park.

2:26 Efforts get underway to preserve Jasper amid wildfire devastation

Parks Canada said the most significant structural damage is concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue. The fire also damaged several bridges around the town and throughout the national park, including the Moberly Bridge and the Old Fort Point Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a look at some of the buildings that have so far been devastated by the wildfire.

The Maligne Lodge

The Maligne Lodge, a hotel at the southwest end of Jasper, was destroyed. The hotel’s ownership confirmed the loss late Wednesday night.

“Sadly we lost our beloved hotel The Maligne Lodge this evening,” the hotel’s CEO Karyn Decore said on its website. “My parents bought the Maligne Lodge (then the Diamond Motel) in 1961. When I was old enough, I started cleaning rooms in the summer. When I was 16, my parents let me work at the front desk.

“We are all in shock. We’ve lost landmarks, homes, and businesses. Rebuilding Jasper will be a massive undertaking.”

Drag the button to see photos of the Maligne Lodge before the wildfire and after.

Story continues below advertisement

23:29 Global National: July 25

The St. Mary & St. George Anglican Church

The St. Mary & St. George Anglican Church, a community fixture since 1923, was destroyed in the recent wildfires.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 2005, during their visit to Alberta and Saskatchewan, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended a Sunday congregation at the Jasper church.

Story continues below advertisement

Drag the button to see photos of the St. Mary & St. George Anglican Church in 2022 and what remains after the 2024 wildfire.

View image in full screen Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II departs St Mary’s and St. George Anglican Church, accompanied by the Reverend Victoria Matthews, the bishop of Edmonton.

Wildfire nears Connaught Drive

The wildfires were seen advancing toward Connaught Drive in Jasper.

Story continues below advertisement

Drag the button to see photos of the road in Jasper before and after the wildfires.

Geikie Street in ruins

Geikie Street in Jasper was left in ruins after the wildfires swept through the town this week.

Drag the button to see photos of a house on Geikie Street before and after the wildfires. The brick columns are still standing after the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Cabin Creek destruction

Images of Cabin Creek, on the southwest side of town, show many homes ravaged by the wildfire.

Drag the button to see photos of houses on Cabin Creek.

2:17 Appreciating the world-renowned beauty of Jasper amid devastating wildfire

— with files from Global News’ Karen Bartko and Phil Heidenreich and Reuters