Prince William puts royal 600-acre English farm up for sale

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More than 600 acres of English farmland in the western county of Herefordshire, owned by Prince William, has been put up for sale.

The farm belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall, a historic private estate dating back to the 1300s, established by King Edward III to provide income to the eldest living son of the reigning monarch. Prince William became the owner when his father, King Charles III, ascended the British throne.

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The estate spans 12,000 acres across 20 of England’s 48 counties and includes the Highgrove Estate, one of the King’s private residences, as well as parts of Wales, and provides 20 million pounds (CAD$37 million) of private income to Prince William every year, according to its website and the BBC.

The heir to the throne is selling the vacant plot in Cradley, near Ledbury, in western England for 6.65 million pounds, according to British property consulting firm Fisher German.

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According to the listing, the property includes an eight-bedroom farmhouse set on 617.40 acres (249.85 hectares) of productive pasture and arable land.

View image in full screen This picture shows the 8-bedroom farmhouse located on the farm. Fisher German

A duchy spokesperson told Global News: “We are in the process of aligning and rebalancing our portfolio so that our places and assets deliver the greatest possible social and environmental impact. This means making careful, long-term decisions about where we focus our resources.

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“Where a sale could affect tenants, we are speaking to people directly and supporting them through the process with care and respect. We recognise that each of our tenant’s circumstances are different, and we are taking a careful, case-by-case approach. Existing tenancy terms are central to these discussions, and we have support in place for tenants as they consider what is right for them and their families,” it concluded.

View image in full screen FILE – Prince William earned a salary of £23.6 million (C$42 million) in 2023, according to a newly released report from the Dutchy of Cornwall. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Last month, the duchy confirmed it would sell off 20 per cent of its property — valued at more than 1 billion pounds (CAD $1.8 billion) — over the next 10 years.

Will Bax, the chief executive of the Duchy of Cornwall, revealed the organization’s strategy to consolidate its holdings and invest the proceeds in environmental and social projects in an interview with The Times of London in May, The Associated Press reported.

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William has decided that the duchy “shouldn’t just exist to own land,” Bax told the Times. “It should first and foremost exist to have a positive impact on the world.”

The initiative comes as the British Royal Family, in general, and the Duchy of Cornwall, specifically, face pressure to be more transparent about their finances and to show that the monarchy provides value for money for taxpayers.

The duchy now plans to focus on five “heartlands” in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor and the Bath area, all in southwestern England, as well as the Kennington area of London, Bax said.

Land sales will help the duchy invest about 500 million pounds in housing, renewable energy and environmental projects, he said.

The duchy’s profits support the public and private life of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. It reported a profit of 22.9 million pounds in the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

— with files from The Associated Press