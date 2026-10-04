Debris spotted from missing Ontario air ambulance

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Debris from a missing Ontario air ambulance that had been carrying six people, including four Canadians, has been spotted off the coast of the United States.

The U.S. Coast Guard said search crews found a debris field roughly 150 kilometres southeast of Boston and confirmed it belonged to the missing aircraft.

A statement said the search continues for the occupants, and that Coast Guard cutter William Sparling will spearhead the effort throughout the night.

The frantic search began after the Federal Aviation Administration lost contact with the plane early Saturday as it travelled from Bermuda to Boston.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 jet, belongs to Latitude Air Ambulance, a Hamilton-based medical evacuation company.

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Clarence Togeretz, operations manager for Latitude Air Ambulance, told The Canadian Press that the missing aircraft was transporting a patient and their family member, with two pilots and two medical staff on board.

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The four crew members are Canadian, he said, while the two passengers are Bermuda nationals.

Togeretz said Latitude had been tracking the flight and lost contact with it around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as it was approaching Boston.

When the plane failed to reach the tarmac, the company reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, Togeretz said.

Togeretz said the company is “dealing with the situation with as much positivity and optimism as we can.”

“We’re praying for a safe outcome,” he said.

The operations manager said this is the first time Latitude Air Ambulance has lost contact with one of its planes.

The company offers emergency medical transportation by plane worldwide, according to its website.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon wrote on social media that the government is closely monitoring the situation and working with authorities as the search continues.

“My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote.

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Bermuda Premier David Burt wrote in a statement that the government is in contact with the families of those on board and U.S. searchers.

Ontario’s air ambulance service provider Ornge reacted to the news of the missing plane on Saturday, writing in a social media post that it hopes “the aircraft and all passengers are located safely and quickly.”

Togeretz said Latitude Air Ambulance is in contact with Transport Canada. The Canadian Press reached out to the federal agency for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.