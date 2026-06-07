‘She’ll always live on’: Montreal father remembers daughter Ava after LaSalle tragedy

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Just one day before tragedy struck, young Ava Ciampini was celebrating her third birthday with dozens of family and friends at her father’s Montreal-area business.

Now, one week after her death, her father is sharing memories of the little girl he says could light up any room.

“She was just so special to us and everybody that crossed paths with her,” Luca Ciampini said. “She just had so much character, so much spunk. She was really the light and joy of every day.”

On Sunday, May 31, Ava was enjoying a community event with her family at a park in Lasalle when the bouncy castle she was playing in was swept up by strong winds. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the play structure rose dozens of feet into the air before being thrown back to the ground.

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Urgences-santé said 11 people were injured. Six were transported to hospital, including two children. Ava was critically injured and later died. Another three-year-old remains in critical condition in hospital.

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The incident occurred during a community celebration organized by the Madre dei Cristiani church. Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 50 kilometres per hour in the area at the time.

For Luca, it’s a reality that’s still impossible to comprehend.

“It’s just unimaginable,” he said. “We’re still waiting to wake up from this nightmare. It just doesn’t feel real.”

As family and friends struggled to process the loss, support began pouring in from across the country. A GoFundMe launched by Luca’s best friend and business partner, Stefano Giliati, has raised nearly half a million dollars. The response, they say, has been overwhelming.

“I just hope they know that they don’t have to go through this alone,” Giliati said. “(Luca) has a huge support community – people that love him – and that we’re all with him – we’re all there for them.”

Now, Luca says he visits the park where tragedy struck every day. Flowers, teddy bears and handwritten notes mark the place where hundreds have came to honour Ava.

Even now he says, she continues to make a difference. Her organs were donated this week helping save four other lives – something he calls her final act and her greatest superpower.

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“That was the decision we had made because we know she’ll live life through others – by saving lives,” said Luca. “She’ll always live on and create a legacy.”

A public memorial is planned for Tuesday at Ouellette park.