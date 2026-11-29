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Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get ahead on holiday shopping, and I’ve done the digging so you don’t have to. These are the deals I’d happily put in my own cart, from the KitchenAid coffee upgrade I’m obsessed with to the PUR Gum stocking stuffer that’s easy to say yes to. Everything is on Amazon.ca, so it’ll be at your door well before the holidays.

My splurge pick (and my morning latte’s new best friend)

KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Confession: I’m a latte-every-morning girl, so this machine had me at iced. One touch makes more than 15 hot and iced drinks, the built-in grinder adjusts itself to whatever beans I’m using, and the auto milk system handles the foam. It’s quiet enough to keep the house asleep and compact enough to live on the counter. Barista vibes, no lines. $749.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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The one that saves me from the shovel

reenworks PRO 80V 20-Inch Brushless Cordless Snow Thrower Blower Raise your hand if you’ve shovelled a Canadian driveway in your pyjamas. This cordless snow blower starts with the push of a button, so there’s no gas, no cord and no pull-start drama. It clears a 20-inch path, throws snow up to 20 feet and has LED headlights for those pitch-black winter mornings. Winter, consider yourself handled. $399.99 on Amazon (was $559)

Because Christmas is just better with LEGO

LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary LEGO is big in my family, for the kids and the adults. Christmas is just better with LEGO! Project Hail Mary is the set I’d wrap for the grown-up fan who wants a challenging, but cozy little holiday build. Buy on Amazon

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LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story Alien with Pizza Planet Rocket Ride The Toy Story Rocket Ride is pure nostalgia for the little ones (and, let’s be honest, their parents). Both are 20% off, and you can find LEGO gifts for everyone on your list at Amazon.ca/lego. $63.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

The kitchen upgrade I didn’t know I needed

simplehuman 45 Litre / 12 Gallon Rectangular Hands-Free Kitchen Step Trash Can I know, a trash can on a deals list? Hear me out. The steel pedal is built for more than 150,000 steps (that’s 20 a day for 20 years), the lid closes slowly and silently, and a liner pocket keeps spare bags right inside the can. The liner rim hides the bag completely, and the finish shrugs off fingerprints. Trust me on this one. $170 on Amazon (was $200)

My fix for messy-hands moments

simplehuman Sensor Pump, Stainless Steel Picture this: raw-chicken hands, mid-recipe, and a soap pump you have to touch. Never again. This one is completely touch-free: hold your hand close for a little soap, or farther away for more. It works with soap or sanitizer, won’t clog, and it’s waterproof, so I can rinse it right in the sink. $70 on Amazon (was $89.99)

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My kind of stocking stuffer

PUR Gum, Spearmint Small, useful and always appreciated. PUR is sweetened with xylitol and has no artificial flavour, and Spearmint is my pick. Extra packs after the stockings are stuffed? Share the love and pop them into your everyday bags and coat pockets so it’s on hand whenever you want it. $32.99 on Amazon (was $38.99)

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Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch The Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M4 chip gives you a generous Liquid Retina display for everything from streaming and digital sketching to juggling multiple apps and documents. With 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 7 and Apple Intelligence built in, this Starlight model is a versatile pick for both creative projects and everyday productivity. $899 on Amazon (was $999)

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Mini Bone Conduction Sport Headphone These SHOKZ headphones have a unique open-ear design that sits around your ears instead of covering them, so you can listen while still staying aware of your surroundings. Perfect for working from home when you want music or a podcast on in the background without feeling completely cut off. $149.95 on Amazon (was $199.95)

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XBOX Wireless Controller The XBOX Wireless Controller in Pulse Red is a fun way to add a pop of colour to your gaming setup, with a comfortable textured grip and responsive hybrid D-pad. It works across Xbox, PC and mobile, so you can easily take your gaming beyond the console. $64.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Samsung 55 inch The Frame TV Part television, part statement piece, this stylish QLED TV doubles as a digital art display when you’re not watching. Its glare-free screen showcases artwork in beautiful colour, while the slim, flush-to-wall design and customizable bezels make it look more like framed décor than a TV. $978 on Amazon (was $1398)

Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring The Oura Ring 5 blends sleek, minimalist design with powerful health tracking, monitoring sleep, stress, activity, and more with impressive accuracy—all from a lightweight titanium band you barely feel. With up to eight days of battery life and seamless app integration, it’s a stylish, discreet way to stay connected to your well-being around the clock. $529 on Amazon (was $649)

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Best Cyber Monday beauty and personal care deals

Shark FacialPro Glow & Depuffi Bring the spa facial home with this hydro-powered skincare system, designed to deep-clean pores, exfoliate and boost hydration in just 10 minutes. It also features hot and cold therapy to help depuff under-eyes, soothe redness and leave skin looking refreshed. $399.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara It’s time to stock up on a cult-fave. What makes this mascara unique is its two-sided precision brush—one flat side that stretches lashes up to 60% longer and a comb side that perfectly separates each lash for a clean, defined look. Its non-clumping, fragrance-free formula is also gentle enough for sensitive eyes. $13.86 on Amazon (was $17.99)

L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Looking to dry your mane attraction like a pro, and without heat damage? The L’Oréal Airlight Pro hairdryer is powered by Infrared Light technology for a smoother, speedier blowout at home. Plus, it’s super lightweight and quiet. and app-powered to help customize temperature and air flow. $535.5 on Amazon (was $630)

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Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil is a nourishing cleansing oil designed for dry to atopic sensitive skin, gently soothing discomfort while leaving skin soft, smooth, and comfortable. Suitable for the whole family, it can be used on both face and body, providing a gentle, non-stripping cleanse with a fresh, pleasant scent. $24.01 on Amazon (was $31.99)

Redken All Soft Shampoo & Conditioner This powerful duo transforms dry, brittle hair with its nourishing, argan oil-infused formula. It gently cleanses while restoring softness, shine and manageability, leaving strands silky and smooth. Perfect for reviving dull hair, it delivers lasting hydration and a luxurious, salon-quality finish with every wash. $41.98 on Amazon (was $59.98)

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Best Cyber Monday home deals

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Give your kitchen a little café treatment with the Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, which grinds whole beans fresh for each cup and lets you choose between espresso and regular coffee. The classic milk frother makes it easy to finish your drink with a layer of creamy foam, whether you’re making a morning cappuccino or an afternoon pick-me-up. $330.49 on Amazon (was $549.99)

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Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max with Odor Neutralizer For larger living spaces, the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max is designed to clean areas up to 1,400 sq. ft., capturing 99.98% of airborne particles like dust, dander and allergens with its HEPA filtration system. Its standout feature is a filter designed to last up to five years, plus built-in Odor Neutralizer Technology to help keep your home smelling fresher. $279.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set These soft, silky sheets make it easy to give your bed a little refresh without spending a fortune. The four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, with deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 16 inches. $23.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Cuisinart Professional 14-Cup Stainless Steel Food Processor With its generous 14-cup capacity, this Cuisinart food processor makes quick work of chopping, slicing, shredding and mixing, whether you’re prepping dinner or making something for a crowd. Its powerful induction motor is designed for long-lasting performance, while the stainless steel finish looks right at home on the kitchen counter. $199.99 on Amazon (was $339.99)

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Shark® PowerDetect Speed™ Cordless Vacuum This lightweight Shark cordless vacuum makes everyday cleanups easier, with smart sensors that detect dirt and floor types to automatically adjust suction as you go. It offers up to 60 minutes of runtime, a flexible wand for reaching under furniture and a cordless design that makes moving from room to room a breeze. $349.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

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Best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Sorel womens Snow Angel Lace Boots Snow Boot With their cozy faux-fur cuffs and lace-up silhouette, these Sorel boots bring a little après-ski feel to everyday winter outfits. They’re also made for the elements, with a waterproof rubber shell, 200g insulation and a grippy sole for snowy sidewalks. Buy on Amazon

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Non-Stop Cotton Relaxed Fit Boxer Brief Fly 3-Pack Made with soft, stretchy cotton, these SAXX boxer briefs are designed for all-day comfort, whether you’re at work, travelling or taking it easy at home. The three-pack features a relaxed mid-thigh fit, moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch that moves with you without riding up. $50.37 on Amazon (was $83.95)

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Levi's Womens Cinch BaggyJeans These Levi’s Cinch Baggy Jeans have a relaxed, wide-leg fit with a flattering high rise designed to give you that oversized look without the dreaded waist gap. $56.96 on Amazon (was $67.45)

Levi's Womens Cloud Puff Hooded Midlength Puffer Stay warm without compromising on style in this midlength puffer, designed with a water-resistant shell, removable hood and adjustable hem for a customizable fit. A storm placket, hidden cuffs and fleece-lined zip pockets add extra protection from the cold, while an interior pocket keeps your essentials secure. $136.04 on Amazon (was $160.05)

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2 Piece Matching Lounge Set This matching set is perfect for days when you want to be comfy but still look cute, whether you’re travelling, running errands or staying in. The half-zip top and flowy wide-leg pants give this outfit a cohesive look without feeling like traditional sweats. $54.7 on Amazon (was $74.99)

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Best kids & family Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) This cute owl-shaped Echo Dot gives kids their own little smart speaker for music, bedtime stories, homework help and interactive games. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ plus parental controls, including time limits and kid-friendly content filters, so parents can keep a closer eye on how it’s used. $44.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

LEGO Super Mario Game Boy Remember the thrill of powering up your Game Boy for the first time? Relive that iconic moment brick by brick with the LEGO Game Boy — a perfect blend of nostalgia and creativity. $74.98 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Yoto Mini (2024 Edition) + Starter Pack The Yoto Mini is a screen-free audio player that keeps little ones entertained with stories, music, activities and more. This starter bundle includes a selection of preschool-friendly audio cards, plus up to 14 hours of playback per charge. With parental controls, no ads and content that grows with kids, it’s a thoughtful gift for curious little minds. $88.99 on Amazon (was $119.98)

Barbie Signature Doll The 2026 Holiday Barbie arrives in a show-stopping red gown with a dramatic full skirt and oversized bow, finished with long platinum-blonde curls and sparkling silver earrings. With a displayable box and doll stand included, she makes a festive addition to a Barbie collection or a fun holiday gift. $45.48 on Amazon (was $64.97)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Kids 16 GB The Kindle Colorsoft Kids brings books to life in colour, with a glare-free, paper-like display that makes reading comfortable indoors or outside. It’s designed to keep kids focused on books without apps, videos or games, and comes with a kid-friendly cover plus a year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of age-appropriate titles. $264.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

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