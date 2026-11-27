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Even better than all those savings you’re about to tap into this Black Friday? All that time you’ll save shopping from the comfort of your living room. No raincoat or matte black Super Puff, no setting the house alarm, no parking ticket(s). So just put up your feet, cue up your Holiday Favourites playlist and cozy up in front of a crackling fire and the keyboard of your fully charged laptop. Clickity clack! This year’s Amazon Canada Black Friday deals are bigger than ever. We’re talking deals on Oura Ring, Keurig, BLUEAIR and more.

Want to shop even more top deals? Check out The Curator‘s Amazon storefront for inspiration. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring The Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring is the latest gen iteration from this game-changing brand. The world’s smartest ring has been rebuilt for greater accuracy and power (not to mention it is now thinner, smaller and lighter than ever). Designed to last through daily wear as it tracks your fitness and sleep with laser-sharp precision. $529 on Amazon (was $649)

Oura Ring 5 Smart Ring Now’s the time to get your head start on those healthier-living, goal-setting 2027 Resolutions. And with this discount? Add to cart immediately. The Oura ring in scratch-resistant silver is also a wallet-friendly design classic. $399 on Amazon (was $529.99)

Sony (M4 2nd Gen) Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones These will vibe perfectly with your travel day fit (loafers, Levi’s and an oversized boyfriend blazer). Sony’s 2nd Gen wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver top shelf, precision sound and they’re also super lightweight, foldable and their charge lasts up to 27 hours (wowza!) $278 on Amazon (was $429.99)

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BLUEAIR 3.5L Humidifiers for Bedroom Literally breathe better with Blueair’s 3.5L humidifier. Delivering a 360-degree mist, this unit comes equipped with a quiet night mode and UV-integrated water pump. And how can you also not breathe deeper with a sale price like this? $139.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

BLUEAIR Air Purifier Blue 511i Max Also from Blueair is this small-but-mighty air purifier designed for your bedroom, guest room or dorm. Compact, quiet and complete with a washable pre-filter, this appliance packs a whole lotta superior filtration into every breath. And at 40% off? Clean air no brainer. $119.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Keurig K-Mini Go Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Think of this cutie as coffee without the grind! Exclusively at amazon.ca and at just under 5” wide, the Keurig K-Mini Go Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker can brew from just about anywhere. And thanks to a 1.2L removable water reservoir, you can serve multiple cups without the stress of a tank refill. Think: quick, tidy and a beautifully robust cuppa Joe. $69.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

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Tapo Multicolor Dimmable Smart Light Bulbs With just a single tap or voice command, you can access millions of colour hues and create a bespoke holiday vibe in your home with Tapo’s Smart Wi-Fi Multicolour dimmable smart bulbs. Features include app and voice control plus real-time energy monitoring. Home Alone here we come! $32.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

Tapo Door Sensor Mini Also from Tapo comes the Smart Contact Sensor, which sends a notification to your phone the moment a door or window is opened. NB: Tapo sensors are also highly ‘convenient’ for household no-fly zones including (ahem) liquor cabinets, closets or (wait for it) refrigerators. Can I monitor myself?! Kidding. Note: Tapo Hub required. $17.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

More Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon Ember 65-inch Mini-LED TV This 65-inch Ember TV will level up movie nights, sports, and video games, and it’s currently $340 off list price. Mini-LED backlighting delivers finer control over brightness than a basic LED TV, bringing out hidden details in both very bright and dimly lit scenes. Plus, a 144Hz gaming mode keeps fast paced interactive entertainment looking silky smooth. $1059.99 on Amazon (was $1399.99)

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Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle The Nintendo Switch 2 is a slam dunk. The console seamlessly transitions between handheld and TV modes, meaning you can go from playing in your living room to the back seat of the car without missing a beat. Better still, this bundle delivers multiplayer fun right out of the box via a digital copy of Nintendo’s all-ages racer and the ability to pop off the two Joy-Cons and hand one to a friend. $679.96 on Amazon (was $749.96)

ASUS Chromebook CX14 At more than 50% off list, Asus’ CX14 Chromebook is fantastically affordable right now. It’s got enough oomph to handle all your basic computing needs, including web browsing, email, video calls, and document editing. The 14-inch screen provides plenty of real estate to view multiple windows or tabs, and its lightweight design makes it ideal for school and travel. If your laptop just needs to stream video and let you work in the cloud, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better bargain. $217.55 on Amazon

Garmin Vívoactive 6 smartwatch Want your watch to do more than just count steps? Garmin’s Vívoactive 6 pairs a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen with a full suite of wellness tools and powerful tracking features that monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen. It provides insights on workouts and everyday movement, and has modules designed to track women’s health—including menstrual cycle and pregnancy. $329.98 on Amazon (was $439.99)

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Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Headliner Smart Glasses Who says wearable tech can’t look good? Meta has squished an ultra-wide camera, open-ear audio, and hands-free AI features into Ray-Ban’s classic wayfarers. Gen 2 also brings longer battery life and higher-resolution video. Stylish novelty or practical addition to your daily routine? Only one way to find out, and Amazon’s Black Friday sale substantially lowers the financial risk. $419.25 on Amazon (was $559)

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Power Station Maybe the best deal on this list, Jackery’s Explorer 2000 v2 keeps devices charged during power outages or wherever wall outlets are scarce. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 v2 has a beefy battery capable of holding enough juice to power a refrigerator for over a day or fully recharge a mobile phone 80 times. Trust us: This is the sort of gadget your future self will thank you for having the foresight to buy now. $1099 on Amazon (was $2499)

Nikon Z 30 Camera Kit with Two Lenses This mirrorless kit includes Nikon’s Z 30 body plus a versatile 16–50mm zoom and a longer 50–250mm zoom. That means you’re set for everything from portraits to long-distance bird photography right out of the box. Video bloggers, meanwhile, will appreciate not just the flip-out screen and microphone input, but also auto features like face and eye tracking and focus adjustments for product close-ups. $1238 on Amazon (was $1588)

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TCL PlayCube Portable Projector TCL’s swivelling PlayCube can project a wall-sized picture in 1080p from under a metre away. And it’s small enough to fit in your hand. Whether you’re setting up movie night in the back yard or simply need a second display while working in your home office, this wee projector is easily transported and sets up in minutes. And it earns cool points for looking like the robots from Interstellar. $920.66 on Amazon (was $1242.06)

Technics SL-40C Direct-drive Turntable Is your cute little Crosley turntable no longer cutting it? Say hello to Technics’ SL-40C with direct-drive design and built-in phono equalizer. It’s ready to be connected to a receiver or powered speakers, no separate preamp needed, and delivers a huge step up in sound compared to inexpensive trendy phonographs. The wood finish lends it the sort of sophistication that audiophiles tend to appreciate. $848 on Amazon (was $998)

More Black Friday tech deals:

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Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple’s premium AirPods Pro 3 is an elegant argument as to why these earbuds remain the most popular in the world. They have incredibly effective active noise cancellation, clear and rich 3D sound quality, and come with a range of tips to ensure a snug and comfy fit. Throw in Apple’s signature style, great battery life, and useful features like Live Translation and heart rate tracking, and it’s hard for rival wireless headphones to compete. Buy on Amazon

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Beats Solo 4 Headphones Half-off Beats’ lightweight on-ear headphones? Take. Our. Money. Beats’ legendary sound quality is packaged in a smart folding design that makes these cans easy to stash in backpacks and purses. And 50 hours of battery life means you can get a couple weeks worth of avid use before needing a recharge. $139.95 on Amazon (was $279.94)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Gaming Headset This wired, premium gaming headset is designed to take advantage of proprietary Xbox audio features, but can also connect to PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and PCs. It even has a multisystem feature that lets you instantly switch between two connected devices. But the real selling point is its high-fidelity drivers and 360-degree spatial audio support. If you truly want to immerse yourself in a game, this is the way to do it. $197.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo The Pocket 3 is a stabilized video camera small enough to bring just about anywhere. And the screen rotates to accommodate both vertical and horizontal shooting—handy when filming for a specific platform. This combo pack includes a wireless microphone transmitter and accessories so that your audio lives up to its high quality video counterpart. $545.98 on Amazon (was $649)

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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft, 16 GB Why might one splurge on a colour e-ink screen if all you’re doing is reading? Kids’ picture books. Graphic novels. Magazines. Cover art. Even just highlighted passages. They all receive a major viewing upgrade in colour. And you get all the standard features you’d expect in a modern e-reader, too, including enough storage to fit a small library and waterproof design so you can take it to the pool or read in the bath. $209.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

LG 34-inch UltraWide WQHD Monitor If broadening your gaming experience isn’t reason enough to justify a 34-inch ultrawide display, consider that it can also be a boon to productivity. You can easily fit documents and browser tabs side by side, fully visible, no overlapping. And WQHD resolution means text and images remain crisp. It’s a useful upgrade for play and work. $479.99 on Amazon

More Black Friday tech deals:

Razer BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard – $109.99 [42% off}