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More than four in ten Canadians say they hold off on purchases all year to wait for big sale days, according to the Retail Council of Canada. This is our time! Some of the year’s best sales happen on this day, so we need to be ready. Not ready to buy things we don’t need, but ready to get our hands on the things we’ve been waiting for. Here are my top five picks–from brands including Dreame, Ninja and Bissell–for amazing 2026 Black Friday deals (and spoiler: they’re all available on Amazon).

Want to shop even more top deals? Check out The Curator‘s Amazon storefront for inspiration. And don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get first dibs on exclusive finds and curated deals.

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For Anyone Who Hates Getting Out the Vacuum and the Mop

High-traffic areas never house just one kind of mess at a time. No. It’s crumbs, hair, dust, some beads, and a spill together, and if you go in with a broom or vacuum, you’re in for a sticky smear. And once that’s done, it’s mop time. Who’s got time for that? A ‘quick cleanup’ turns into a whole production.

DREAME Aero Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner The DREAME Aero Wet Dry Vacuum (up to 35% off) vacuums and mops in one pass, so the crumbs, the spilled juice and the cranberry sauce that hit the floor all disappear in one go. No tool switching, no two-step routine, and it makes life SO much easier. Just remember that wet cleaning is for hard floors only, so keep it off your area rugs. And empty the dirty water tank and run the self-cleaning cycle after every use to keep it smelling fresh. $229.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

For the Stain-Prone House

Holiday party or not, stains on carpets and upholstery happen. Red wine, gravy, the dog who got a little too excited about the guests. Stains are a whole deal to get rid of, unless you have the right tool for the job.

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BISSELL SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner The BISSELL SpotClean ProHeat is a portable spot cleaner for couches, carpet, stairs and car seats. HeatWave technology keeps the water temperature consistent while you clean, and the tanks come out for easy filling and emptying. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool for upholstery and hard-to-reach spots, plus a 3-in-1 stair tool for the curves, corners and treads of carpeted stairs. And as your certified cleaning nerd, I’ve got to tell you that the HydroRinse tool is a real bonus here, which rinses out the hose after each use. That means no gross buildup, pet hair or dirt sitting in the hose, getting stinky between cleanups. A machine that cleans and then cleans up after itself? Yes, please. $97.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

For the Host Who Is Out of Oven Space

One oven, one turkey, five side dishes. The math quite simply doesn’t math, and brussel sprouts can never be crispy if they’re covered in foil and sitting on the counter for 90 minutes. Plus on regular weeknights, sometimes you want something better than the microwave without waiting for the big oven to preheat and scrubbing all the bakeware after.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven (up to 50% off, the biggest discount on this list!) is your countertop second oven: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat all in one. It preheats in a speedy 90 seconds and cooks up to 30% faster than a traditional full-size convection oven, which goes the distance for busy families and hungry kids. And it’s big. It cooks on two levels with no rotating, and fits a 5-lb chicken with a sheet pan of vegetables, two 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. I mean…wow! Buy on Amazon

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For the Person Who Wants Their Phone Out of the Bedroom

For most of us, the phone is the alarm clock, which means it’s the last thing we look at at night and the first thing we see in the morning. Gone are the days of the clock radio, but some of us want an alarm clock that isn’t a phone, doesn’t have a camera, and can still play music and help out with a few other things. Is that too much to ask?

Amazon Echo Time The Amazon Echo Time (up to 31% off) is a smart alarm clock with a round touchscreen and Alexa+, built for the nightstand, with no camera. Choose from hundreds of clock faces and ask Alexa to play soothing ambient sounds to help you wind down. With Alexa+ (free with Prime), the smart alarm can wake you at a better time when it detects lighter sleep. How kind! Pair it with compatible smart lighting and you can wake up to a warm light that gradually brightens, which beats a blaring alarm any day. It can work like a regular voice-activated assistant, so enjoy commanding other smart home tech through to this device and, say, having your coffee made while you finish brushing your teeth. The best part is, once the clock is on the nightstand, your phone can charge in the kitchen. Your sleep will thank you. $199.99 on Amazon (was $289.99)

For the Kid (or Kid-at-Heart) on Your List

3D Printing Pen with Display The SCRIB3D P1 3D Printing Pen (up to 20% off) lets you draw, doodle and build in 3D. Yes, if it sounds like you’re drawing in thin air, you basically are. It comes with three colours of PLA filament, a power adapter, a step-by-step manual and a stencil guide. Plug it in, give it two to three minutes to warm up, and start creating. It’s great for handmade gifts and decorations, and handy for small fixes around the house, too. If you have an artist in the house, they will love this amazing creative tool. And If you’re savvy, order filament refills at the same time, because the starter amount goes fast just when the fun begins! $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

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