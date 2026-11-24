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Between a brimming social calendar and endless tasks, your holiday gifting To Do list might already be feeling neglected. But if you put those well-earned Aeroplan points to work (woot!), your shopping woes are solved with a simple click and Add to Cart. Envision a virtual buffet at the Aeroplan eStore of drool-worthy merchandise (as well as gift cards) from the best brands around. It’s my favourite kind of shopping math: redeeming your Aeroplan points allows you to gift thoughtfully while reducing your out-of-pocket spending.

So whether it’s your fresh turn at cooking like a pro (sign me up!), treating your pup to a hotel-caliber sleep or guaranteeing your sister’s blow-out for NYE is on point–it’s time for takeoff. Welcome to gourmet, guilt-free shopping. See you at the Aeroplan eStore!

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Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet 10-piece Knife Set Meet the only 2026 kitchen upgrade you really need. Crafted in Spain, these everyday knives deliver exceptional results for the home chef. And thanks to precision engineering, they also stay sharper for longer. And the custom block? I’m in love. Crafted from a single piece of high carbon, no-stain steel, this set will elevate your cooking journey the way a laser-sharp black suit completes your closet. 38,600 points

Dyson Airsmooth Styling Brush (Pink/Rose Gold) Are you telling me that I can have smoother hair with less breakage, shorter drying time and pro-level results? Move out of the way! I have long been a loyalist of the Dyson brand, so it was no surprise that this latest gen styling brush, with its diffused air flow and anti-snag bristles (and cheeky pink/rose gold finish), would sweep me and my mane attraction off of our feet. Like you just stepped out of the salon. 48,400 points

Yeti Dog Bed (Small, Olive) When I finally upgraded my sweet Greta’s dog bed to the Yeti Boomer edition, complete with its bougie pillow-edged bolster and waterproof, quilted base – she lost all motivation to wheel up and park on my bed. I don’t know if it’s the height at which it sits off the floor or the trick to how well the cover zips off and washes, but they need to think about making these for adult humans. 36,200 points

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Le Creuset 4.7L Braiser A beloved favourite of both novice and experienced home cooks alike, once you experience a Le Creuset Braiser, you will wonder how you ever got by without it. Like jewelry for your stovetop, this lidded, cast iron workhorse does so much more than just sear your rack of lamb thanks to perfectly distributed heat. The shallow, wide depth allows liquid to spread evenly – so your food can simmer instead of stew. This is Julia Child-level genius, folks. And it’s a snap to clean! 57,700 points

Hush Iced King Duvet Cover & Pillow Shams Set (champagne) The wellness benefits of a cooler sleep environment are overwhelmingly positive. Also overwhelmingly positive? The airy, cloud-like loft that Canadian brand Hush delivers with their Iced Duvet Cover and Pillow Shams set. Heat and moisture are whisked away from the body thanks to viscose-bamboo, so you can get your beauty sleep in style – and comfort. 24,200 points

Air Canada Junior Carry-On Set Where was this cool Air Canada Junior Carry-On Set when my kids were little?! Whether it’s a long-haul flight or a summer road trip, this adorable trio (18” carry-on, backpack and foam neck pillow) is loaded with charm and practical details for your travel-loving mini me. Jealous! 14,500 points

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You may also like:

Breville’s Barista Express Manual Espresso Machine in Brushed Stainless Steel – 126,300 points

Dyson’s V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum – 133,900 points

The Final Touch 4-pc Cheese Board Set – 5,400 points

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice & Blend 2-in-1 Juicer and Blender – 21,400 points

Monte & Coe Laptop Folio – 22,200 points