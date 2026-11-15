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This year, give her something she’d never think to buy herself. These five Amazon Canada finds are for the women in your life who seem to have everything: the host, the homebody, the nature lover, the wellness devotee and the friend who never misses a game. Every pick is on Prime, so there’s still time to get it under the tree.

Shut the Box Dice Game This classic pub game takes about a minute to learn, and then nobody wants to stop playing. Roll the dice and flip down numbered tiles that add up to your roll, then try to shut every tile before your luck runs out. She can play solo with her morning coffee, or bring it out after dinner as an easy icebreaker for guests of every age. Leave it out on the coffee table and it doubles as decor. $24.99 on Amazon

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Candle Warmer Lamp This is the chic, flame-free way to enjoy her favourite candles. The gold lamp melts the wax from above, so the room fills with scent and there’s no smoke or soot to worry about. It has a timer, a dimmer and an adjustable height, and it looks like a designer accent lamp on a side table or nightstand. $39.99 on Amazon

Solar Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera This feeder turns her backyard into a nature show. Its built-in 4K camera catches every visitor and sends photos and video straight to her phone, and night vision means she won’t miss a thing after dark. It’s solar powered, so once it’s hung up she barely has to touch it. It’s the gift she’ll be showing everyone on her phone all winter. $169.99 on Amazon

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Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set – $24.99

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Neck Massager with Heat – $49.99

De’Longhi La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine – $899.99

Ochcahser Matcha Set This set turns her morning matcha into a ritual. It comes with a 17 oz glazed ceramic bowl in rich green tones, a traditional bamboo whisk with its holder and a scoop, so all she needs to add is the matcha. It’s pretty enough to keep out on the counter. Tuck in a tin of ceremonial-grade matcha to finish the gift. $36.99 on Amazon

Pickleball Paddles Set Whether she’s already obsessed or has been meaning to try it, this set gets her on the court. It includes two lightweight paddles approved by USA Pickleball, four balls and a PU leather carry bag, so she can bring a partner along too. $59.99 on Amazon

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Pickleball Bag Paddle Cover Pocket Tote Bag This tote is the finishing touch that makes the gift feel complete. It holds her paddles and has an outside pocket for balls, and the adjustable strap lets her carry it by hand or wear it crossbody. It’s polished enough for the gym, errands or brunch after the game. $42.85 on Amazon (was $45.11)

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Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29

Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch – $49.99

Galaxy Star Projector – $126.91