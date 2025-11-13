The ultimate buy Canadian gift guide

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re looking to keep your holiday shopping close to home, we’ve got you covered. From Toronto-made jewelry and Fredericton-crafted kitchen tools to small-batch chocolates and cult-favourite skincare, these homegrown finds make gifting feel good. Whether it’s for a friend, a host, or yourself—these are some of our favourite Made-in-Canada picks.

For the Stylish One

Canada Flag Cotton Knit Sweater Province of Canada prides itself on making every piece right here at home — and this sweater promises to make you feel a little extra Canadian. Known for its classic sweats and timeless knits, the brand delivers cozy, effortless show-stoppers that celebrate local craftsmanship and spark conversation. $248 at Province of Canada

Brioche Hoops Designed in Toronto, Mejuri’s Brioche Hoops are an everyday staple. Made from 94% recycled sterling silver and finished with thick 18K gold plating, they’re hypoallergenic and built to last. The subtle knot design adds just enough twist—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself! $138 at Mejuri

Poppy & Peonies Mini Crossbody Whether you’re looking to make a splash at a holiday party or wrap up the perfect festive accessory, this crossbody bag from the wildly popular female-founded brand is a must-have. Thoughtfully designed with two compartments—including a built-in wallet with card slots, bill dividers, and a zip pocket—it keeps everything organized and within reach. $85 at Poppy & Peonies

Toronto Blue Jays Spirit Crewneck Toronto’s own Peace Collective has gone full Blue Jays, and we’re here for it. Each officially licensed MLB sweatshirt is preshrunk for a perfect fit, ultra-soft, and available in multiple styles — so you can cheer on Canada’s team in comfort and style. $106 at Peace Collective

For the Host

Canadian-Inspired Scented Candle Created exclusively with Vancouver Candle Co., this Bois-de-Coulonge candle captures the comforting feeling of coming home. Inspired by Quebec City, its floral, aromatic, and musky notes honour our roots. Hand-poured in Canada from soy wax and precious oils, it burns up to 60 hours of pure, nostalgic calm. $59 at Simons

Peace by Chocolate Born from resilience and hope, Peace by Chocolate has become a beloved Canadian success story. Crafted in small batches in Nova Scotia, these 24 assorted chocolates—rich dark, creamy milk, and smooth white—celebrate traditional Syrian recipes. Canadians from coast to coast to coast have embraced this Maritime brand’s message of unity and peace. $24 at Peace by Chocolate ($29.90 on Amazon)

Maple Wood Herb Stripper Set This handmade maple leaf stripper from LivCan is both smart and simple. It quickly strips herbs like rosemary and thyme, saving tons of prep time. Made in Fredericton with natural oils and wax—each one’s a little different, and that’s part of the charm. $42 at Simons

For the Cozy Canadian

Insulated Canadian Green Overshirt Looking for that quintessential Canadian gift for a significant other? This insulated overshirt from outdoor brand Hooké nails rugged-meets-refined. Made from recycled polyester and wool flannel, it features reinforced forearms, multiple pockets (including hand warmers), and a hidden tool loop. Warm, durable, and distinctly Canadian—built for real winters. $185 at Simons

Built-In Glove Leather Mittens These built-in glove mittens from Canadian brand Auclair are a winter essential. Made with soft leather and lined with cozy polar fleece, they’re warm, durable, and built to last through real Canadian winters. Four classic colours, endless wear—these are the mitts you’ll reach for every day. $60 at Simons

Winter Pyjama Set Not only are you supporting a Canadian brand, but $5 from every pair of pyjamas goes toward Food Banks Canada. Made from a soft, stretchy cotton-blend jersey, these matching pyjamas are made for cozy family mornings (and nights). Available in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes. $79 at Simons

For the Skincare Obsessed

Three Ships Natural Icons: Day + Night Serum Set Born in a Toronto apartment with a mission to simplify skincare, Three Ships has become a clean-beauty favourite. This day-to-night serum set features their award-winning Jelly Drops, Skin Hero Bio-Retinol, and Radiance Cream—powerful, plant-based formulas for hydration, glow, and smoother skin. A perfect gift set for any skin-care enthusiast! $60 at Well.ca

ATTITUDE Lip Balm Perfect for stockings, this lip balm leaves lips soft and hydrated with its clean, high-performance formula. Made with nourishing shea butter, coconut, and soybean oil, it’s cruelty-free and comes in innovative biodegradable packaging—all part of ATTITUDE’s zero plastic pledge. $5.99 at Well.ca

Silk Pillowcase Smoother skin, shinier hair, and fewer overnight creases? Yes, please! This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is a beauty insider favourite. Naturally breathable, it keeps you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter—and comes in a wide range of colours to match any bedroom vibe. $52.50 at Silk & Snow

For the Book Lover

Anna Cooks Here’s a great book for the cook in your life! A Globe and Mail bestseller, Anna Olson’s newest cookbook goes beyond baking with 125+ everyday recipes for everyday life—breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course, dessert. From quick weekday meals to special-occasion dishes, Anna has the perfect dish for every meal. $42 on Amazon

Elbows Up: Canadian Voices of Resilience and Resistance This one pretty much sums up the past year in Canada. Elbows Up is a fiery collection of responses to the United States’ threats of annexation—and the surge of Canadian pride that followed. Featuring cultural icons like Margaret Atwood and Peter Mansbridge, it’s a must-read for the political junkie in your life. $20 on Amazon (was $25)

A Great Country From New York Times bestselling author Shilpi Somaya Gowda, A Great Country is a gripping read about an Indian-American family whose world unravels after their twelve-year-old son’s arrest. Set in a posh California suburb, it dives deep into identity, privilege, and the cost of the so-called American dream. $22.37 on Amazon (was $26.95)

Danger Eagle Canadian journalist and award-winning author Jesse Wente brings us Danger Eagle—a fearless stunt-penguin who’s up for just about any challenge. Illustrated by Indigenous artist Shaikara David, this action-packed adventure is perfect for kids aged 5–9 and full of humour, heart, and big-screen energy. $24.99 on Amazon

