10 homegrown Canadian brands you’ll love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s never been a better time to support Canadian brands. From beauty and fashion to home and fitness, Canada is home to incredible homegrown labels delivering next-level products. Some might even become your new favourites! Read on to discover the Canadian brands we can’t get enough of.

Home

Article Fortra Coffee Table Article was founded in 2013 in British Columbia and started as a small, Canadian-based company with a big dream to make beautifully designed furniture accessible to everyone. If you’re looking for a new coffee table that’s big in design and function, this one has your name on it. Perfect for small spaces or open floor plans, the fluted doors open to house books, chords, remotes and more–so everything has a place. $999 on Article

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchen

Meyer Nouvelle Cookware Set Meyer is a proud Canadian-owned and operated company that started in Prince Edward Island back in 1979. Looking to upgrade your current pots and pans? This 10-piece set is a match made in heaven. It includes saucepans in three different sizes, a Dutch oven, a non-stick frying pan and five tempered glass lids so you can cook up endless meals for family and friends. Plus, the thick gauge stainless steel provides maximum durability for years of use. $216.15 on Amazon

Beauty

Ilia Bright Start Eye Cream Ilia Beauty is a Canadian brand that started in 2011 in Vancouver and was founded by sibling duo Sasha Plavsic and her brother Zac. Now, Ilia is an award-winning beauty company that delivers clean makeup and beauty products. This retinol-based eye cream is clinically shown to visibly brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness and dark circles so you can look awake despite not having a good night’s sleep. $63 on Amazon

Wellness

Organika Electrolytes Powder Organika was born in British Columbia providing Canadians natural wellness, collagen, supplements and more, including this electrolytes powder. It helps provide healthy hydration (in case you’re looking for a boost) and supports immune and gut health. Each sachet is convenient for on-the-go sips. $25.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kids

Attitude Kids Natural Toothpaste Attitude is a Canadian company that develops natural personal care and household products. All their products are clean, are made with less plastic and more sustainable for a healthier planet. Founded in 2006, they’ve grown into a brand that’s 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free, not only making them safe for adults but the whole family. This toothpaste contains fluoride, which helps protect teeth from cavities with a natural yet yummy watermelon taste. $8.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Cake Beauty Assorted Hand Cream Set – $11.48

Umbra Wall-Mounted Coat Rack – $52.50

AromaTech Santal and The Hotel Gift Set – $75

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 – $37.99

Bouclair Corn Fiber and Cotton Rope Hamper – $64.99

Travel

Monos Carry-On Monos has become a household name in the world of travelling providing carry-ons, luggage sets and more keeping simplicity in mind. With its award-winning design and solid build this carry-on is the perfect travel companion for short trips and long vacations. The outer shell is dent-resistant, so it’ll survive the airplane’s overhead storage. With so many colours to choose from, there’s a luggage for everyone. $295 on Monos

Story continues below advertisement

Fashion

Frank and Oak Bubble Sleeve Cardigan Frank and Oak was born in Montréal as a local Mile End favourite and soon grew into one of Canada’s leading sustainable fashion and lifestyle brands. Light pastel blue is so on trend this spring. This cardigan is made from ribbed organic cotton knit so it’s light enough for those sunny spring days. We’re obsessed with this dreamy shade, the fit and relaxed style that you can dress up or down. $88.99 at Frank and Oak (was $119)

Outdoor

Arc’teryx Mantis 26 Backpack Based in Vancouver BC, Arc’teryx started as a company that provided the highest-quality climbing gear and outerwear and has become a global namesake. If you’re looking for an outdoor pack, this one has you covered. Made from durable, recyclable materials, it’s functional not only for camping and hiking but also for travelling with its multiple pockets for snacks, books, a camera or even your laptop. Plus, the padded back keeps you comfortable while wearing it. $190 on Arc’teryx

Health & Fitness

Lole Prima Yoga Mat Lole, a Montreal-born brand that has grown into a global wellness powerhouse, believes that wellness is a way of life. This eco-friendly yoga mat is a perfect example of its commitment to sustainable, high-performance fitness gear. Made from 100% recyclable materials, it’s designed to be both environmentally conscious and ultra-comfortable. Its double-core cushioning provides a luxurious feel, offering the perfect balance of support and impact absorption for stretching, posing, kneeling and high-intensity workouts. $78 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Pets

Canada Pooch Everything Dog Walking Fanny Pack Canada Pooch began in Toronto with a mission to create functional, high-quality stylish dog coats that will keep them warm during long Canadian winter months. In the business for around 10 years, Canada Pooch has a big variety of fashionable pet products just like this fanny pack. It’s super functional at keeping all your dog treats handy. It even comes with a doggie bag dispenser so long gone are the days of juggling stroll essentials. $34.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Quo Beauty Flash Dry Nail Colour in Rose – $12.49

Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush Stix – $47.50

Bird&Be Ovulation Test Strips – $39.95

Lole Belt Bag – $26.99

Kotn Men’s Luxor Jersey Polo – $70