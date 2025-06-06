5 things you need to know about sunscreen

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s the age-old skincare dilemma: Which sunscreen is right for you? Dermatologists will say, “The best one is the one you’ll actually use”–but with shelves full of formulas boasting different ingredients, textures and protection levels, choosing the right SPF can feel overwhelming. Don’t fret—we’ve got all your *burning* questions covered, from why sunscreen matters to what SPF level to apply for maximum protection, plus a few of our favourite tried-and-true picks.

1. Why is sunscreen important?

Ultraviolet (UV) rays may be invisible, but they have the potential to wreak serious havoc on the skin’s appearance–and health. While sunscreen is often associated with the prevention of skin aging from UV damage, it’s also crucial in maintaining the overall health of our skin. Research has shown that there’s a clear link between unprotected exposure to UV radiation and melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

2. What’s the difference between mineral and chemical sunscreen?

Sunscreen comes in many forms–creams, sprays, sticks, even powders–but most formulas fall into one of two main categories: mineral (also known as physical) or chemical.

Mineral sunscreen

Mineral sunscreen acts as a physical shield atop the skin. Ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide help reflect and scatter UV rays, so instead of being absorbed, the light bounces off your skin offering broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. If your skin is on the sensitive side–that includes acne-prone types–mineral sunscreens are for you. And it’s gentle enough for use on children.

Best lightweight

Best tinted

Best matte

Best budget

Best for kids

Chemical sunscreen

This type of formula absorbs UV radiation using ingredients like aminobenzoic acid, benzophenones and cinnamates. These chemicals create a reaction that converts UV rays into heat, which is then released from the skin–helping to prevent sun damage beneath the surface. If you’re worried about potential white cast, chemical sunscreen is your best bet, as it blends seamlessly into the skin.

Best lightweight

Best sweat-resistant

Best dewy

Best matte

Best splurge

Best for kids

3. What form of sunscreen is best for me?

Sunscreen comes in a variety of forms–from sprays and creams to powders, sticks and beyond. Not sure which one’s right for you? Here are a few things to consider when choosing the best formula for your needs:

Cream sunscreen

The most common type of sunscreen on the market, chemical sunscreen works well for adults, teens and kids alike. It’s the classic formula we all know–often scented like a day at the beach and designed to blend into the skin. However, it can sometimes leave a greasy residue or a white cast, particularly on deeper skin tones.

Spray sunscreen

Lightweight, easy to apply and suitable for adults, teens and kids (though younger children may need help reapplying throughout the day), spray sunscreen is another popular option. For facial application, it’s best to spray into your hands first, then rub it onto the skin, steering clear of the eyes and mouth. When applying to the body, hold the bottle 10–15 centimetres away and spray in a steady, sweeping motion. Be sure to rub it in afterward for even coverage.

Stick sunscreen

Stick sunscreen is especially great for kids–it glides on easily for quick, mess-free application. Just apply in thick, overlapping strokes for even coverage, and you’re good to go. It’s also a handy option for adults, particularly when it comes to reapplying SPF over makeup without smudging. Compact and portable, it fits easily into a backpack or purse for easy touch-ups throughout the day.

Powder sunscreen

Ultra-convenient and designed to feel like a second skin, powder sunscreens are ideal for those who want to avoid the oily texture of creams and sprays. The application is simple: prime the built-in brush, then use small circular motions to dust the powder evenly across the skin. It’s particularly great for setting makeup and reapplying SPF without disrupting your look.

SPF-infused moisturizer

For those skeptical about the effectiveness of moisturizers with SPF, rest assured, they’re just as effective as regular sunscreen formulas with the same SPF rating. These combo products are designed for convenience, streamlining your morning routine by combining hydration and sun protection in one step. Just be sure to choose a formula with at least SPF 30 for adequate protection, and it will work just as well as applying moisturizer and sunscreen separately.

4. Are sunscreens with higher SPF more effective for sun protection?

A common misconception is that a higher sun protection factor (SPF) automatically means significantly better protection. In reality, anything above SPF 30 offers only a slight increase in UV protection. So before reaching for that bottle of SPF 100, keep in mind that the difference is minimal.

The bottom line? A minimum of SPF 30 is recommended for daily use. No matter the SPF level, the most important factors are how much and how often you apply it: Use about two tablespoons of sunscreen 30 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours–or immediately after swimming or sweating.

5. Are the chemical ingredients found in sunscreens harmful?

While some concerns have been raised about the body absorbing ingredients found in chemical sunscreens, current research shows there’s no cause for alarm. Ingredients such as avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate and octinoxate are considered safe for use by regulatory bodies like Health Canada–all the more reason to keep slathering on that SPF.

