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Summer is *almost* here, and if you’re looking for ways to keep kids entertained beyond screens, you’re in luck. From splash-worthy backyard favourites and ride-on adventures to bubble-filled fun and STEM-inspired outdoor activities, this year’s best summer toys encourage active play, imagination and plenty of fresh air. Whether you’re shopping for a toddler, preschooler or big kid, these kid-approved picks from Barbie, Hot Wheels, National Geographic and more are guaranteed to make the most of sunny days ahead.

Top picks from Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer for The Toy Insider:

Flybar 6V Rechargeable Bumper Car Who needs an amusement park when you can bring the fun home? This Barbie-themed bumper car lets little riders cruise, spin and twirl with easy-to-use dual joystick controls. With a safe top speed of just one MPH, it’s designed for toddlers while still delivering plenty of excitement. The rechargeable battery means hours of play without constantly swapping batteries, making it a backyard favourite all summer long. | Age: 18 months+ $199.99 on Amazon $169.98 at Walmart

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Barbie Bubble Sparkle Mermaid Doll Bubble machines are fun, but bubble-blowing mermaids are even better. This magical Barbie combines imaginative play with outdoor fun thanks to a tail fin that creates streams of bubbles with every spin. Kids simply dip the tail into the included solution, pull the seashell tab and watch the bubbles fly. Between bubble sessions, little ones can brush and style Barbie’s long, shimmering hair while dreaming up under-the-sea adventures. | Age: 3+ $29.97 on Amazon (was $36.45)

Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set For kids who love a little action-packed competition, this Hot Wheels track set delivers. The goal? Launch cars through the giant shark’s mouth, complete a figure-eight stunt and knock the hungry predator out of the way. Too slow, and the shark wins. Fast enough, and your Hot Wheels hero races on to the next adventure. It’s the perfect combination of outdoor play and epic storytelling. | Age: 4+ $44.97 on Amazon

National Geographic Air Rocket Launcher Part backyard game, part science experiment, this rocket launcher is a hit with curious kids. Simply jump on the oversized launch pad and watch glow-in-the-dark rockets soar through the sky. The adjustable launch base allows for different flight paths and distances, while the included experiment guide introduces STEM concepts through hands-on play. Bonus: the glowing rockets make nighttime launches extra spectacular. | Age: 8+ $34.99 on Amazon

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SwimWays Monster Jam Grave Digger Nothing says summer quite like running through a sprinkler. This one takes things up a notch with a Monster Jam Grave Digger truck that spins in circles while spraying water in every direction. Even better, the truck detaches from the sprinkler base for additional play once everyone has cooled off. Expect plenty of squeals, laughter and soaked kids. | Age: 4+ $24.99 on Amazon $24.97 at Walmart

John Deere Sandbox with Cover Construction-loving kids will spend hours digging, hauling and building with this backyard sandbox. It comes complete with five John Deere vehicles and holds up to 50 pounds of sand for endless worksite adventures. The clever track-style lid doubles as a vehicle play surface and helps keep the sandbox clean between uses. Durable and built for years of imaginative play, it’s a backyard staple that grows with your little builder. | Age: 18 months+ $151.73 on Amazon

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More summer toys:

VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus From backyard adventures and beach days to family vacations and summer camp memories, this kid-friendly digital camera helps little photographers capture every moment. It tops our list thanks to its durable design, easy-to-use controls and fun built-in frames and special effects that encourage creativity. Just be sure to stock up on batteries before the fun begins, as they’re not included. | Ages: 3-8 $48.36 on Amazon $48.36 at Walmart

Kinetic Sand Scents, Ice Cream Treats Playset Sweeten up summer play with this ice cream-inspired Kinetic Sand set. Featuring strawberry, chocolate and vanilla-scented sand, kids can scoop, swirl and serve up imaginative sundaes, cones and cookie sandwiches using the included accessories. The satisfying sensory texture never dries out and sticks together for easy cleanup, making it a fun, mess-friendly activity for creative kids. | Ages: 3+ $19.68 on Amazon $9.97 at Walmart (was $12.97)

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Ayeboovi Toss and Catch Ball Set A summer classic, this toss-and-catch game gets kids moving while building hand-eye coordination and motor skills. The hook-and-loop paddles make catching easier and more rewarding, meaning less time chasing runaway balls and more time playing. Complete with four paddles, four sticky balls and a convenient carrying bag, it’s an easy pick for beach days, backyard play, camping trips and family gatherings. | Ages: 3+ $38.98 on Amazon

Skillmatics Pool Toys Turn pool time into game time with this fast-paced underwater treasure hunt. Players race to spot, dive for and retrieve the correct colourful gem before anyone else, combining swimming skills with quick thinking and friendly competition. Complete with waterproof game cards and 64 gems, it’s an easy-to-pack poolside activity that’s perfect for summer vacations, cottage weekends and sunny afternoons in the water. | Ages: 6+ $34.99 on Amazon

Sloosh Bubble Lawn Mower A bubble machine and outdoor toy in one, this playful lawn mower keeps little ones moving while filling the yard with streams of floating bubbles. As kids push it along, they’ll hear realistic mower sounds and chase bubbles across the lawn, helping build gross motor skills and coordination through active play. With plenty of bubble solution included, it’s an easy way to add extra magic to sunny afternoons. | Ages: 3+ $59.99 on Amazon

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Melissa & Doug Wooden Magnetic Train Cars All aboard for summer adventures! This colourful wooden train set encourages hours of imaginative play as little conductors connect, rearrange and roll the magnetic cars into endless combinations. Built from durable wood with kid-friendly designs, it’s a timeless toy that inspires creativity, storytelling and fine motor skill development long after the train leaves the station. | Ages: 3+ $31.28 on Amazon

Joyano Swing Car No batteries, pedals or charging required—just hop on and start wiggling. This kid-powered ride-on car moves as children twist the steering wheel from side to side, turning everyday driveway laps into an active outdoor adventure. Flashing LED wheels add extra excitement, while the sturdy, low-to-the-ground design makes it a fun way to build coordination, balance and confidence all summer long. | Ages: 3+ $129.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

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