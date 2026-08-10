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From beauty must-haves and clever home organizers to everyday fashion essentials, Amazon is packed with useful finds that won’t break the bank. We rounded up some of the best everyday buys you can snag for under $50, including editor-approved staples, bestselling favourites and practical upgrades you’ll wonder how you lived without. Grab these coveted finds from La Roche Posay, Hanes, Calvin Klein and more.

Beauty

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Fluid Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 50+ Daily sunscreen is one of the smartest beauty investments you can make, and this ultra-light formula makes wearing it easy. Offering broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection, it blends invisibly into skin with a comfortable matte finish while resisting water and sweat. $34.2 on Amazon (was $35.95)

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Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks With Retinol These Stella & Grace purple under-eye masks combine retinol to reduce fine lines and hydrate, sea moss, ceramide, and fatty acids to revitalize tired eyes, tackling puffy eyes and dark circles overnight for a radiant complexion that never looks tired; loved by thousands, including Fab Fit Fun, Ipsy, and Boxy Charm fans, these eye patches make awesome gifts for glow-getters. $27.95 on Amazon

Marc Anthony Grow Long Ultimate Blowout, Anti-Frizz Heat Protection Spray Humidity doesn’t stand a chance. This lightweight heat protectant creates an invisible shield that helps keep frizz at bay for up to 72 hours while protecting hair from styling tools up to 450°F. Infused with biotin, caffeine and ginseng, it also helps leave hair feeling softer, shinier and healthier after every blowout. $11.94 on Amazon

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray The sleek sanitizer that doubles as a desk essential. Packed with scent and style, don’t miss this rare markdown. $42 on Amazon

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stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner A longtime beauty-editor favourite, this liquid liner makes creating everything from subtle definition to dramatic wings remarkably easy. The precision felt-tip applicator glides smoothly across the lash line, while the waterproof formula resists smudging and fading from morning until night. $29 on Amazon

Home

SparkPod Shower Head You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis. $47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

Simple Houseware Closet Underwear and Clothes Organizer Bring order to messy drawers with this handy organizer set designed for socks, underwear, bras and accessories. Featuring four compartmentalized bins in various sizes, it makes it easy to sort, store and quickly find everyday essentials. Made from durable, mold-resistant non-woven fabric, it’s a simple solution for keeping dressers and closets neat and organized. $19.97 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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12 Pack Plastic Storage Bins These clear, multi-use storage bins make organizing your pantry, kitchen, and home simple and clutter-free. $48.99 on Amazon

Drink Coasters These marble style coasters will be loved by any modern decor lover. Practical and will protect your tables from any marks or mess. $20.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Fashion

Hanes Men's Red Label Pack of 6 Cushion Crew Socks Stock up on these Hanes Men’s Red Label Cushion Crew Socks, made from a soft cotton blend with cushioned foot bottoms for everyday comfort. The moisture-wicking fabric helps keep feet cool and dry throughout the day. $11.97 on Amazon

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CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Sports Bra If your TikTok FYP has convinced you to try CRZ Yoga, consider this your sign. This bestselling sports bra delivers that barely-there, second-skin feel at a wallet-friendly price point thanks to the brand’s ultra-soft Butterluxe fabric. Designed for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, it features light support, a flattering scoop neckline and a racerback silhouette with delicate spaghetti straps for easy movement. Plus, the built-in removable pads and stretchy elastic band add an extra layer of comfort. $44 on Amazon

Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton 5 Pack Thong Panties Crafted from soft, breathable cotton with added stretch, these everyday essentials feature a flexible logo waistband and a smooth, no-show fit under clothing. $35.29 on Amazon

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3 Tier Shoe Organizer – $29.99

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Plastic Food Storage Containers Set – $49.89