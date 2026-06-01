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Long summer days have a way of putting makeup to the test. Between the rising temps and sticky humidity, even the most carefully applied foundation can start to fade fast–that’s where a great setting spray comes in. The best part? These formulas are designed to do much more than simply lock makeup in place. Think hydrating mists infused with skin-loving ingredients, waterproof sprays that stand up to the heat, and glow-enhancing formulas that leave skin looking fresh long after application. From a viral favourite by ONE/SIZE to a radiance-boosting pick from MILK Makeup and an iconic mattifying formula from NYX, these are the best setting sprays to add to your summer beauty lineup, stat.

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Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, $46

Best alcohol-free: MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Hydrating & Multitasking Setting Spray, $46

Best hydrating: Milani Make It Last Moisture Boost Setting Spray, $22.47

Best long-lasting: e.l.f. Power Grip Rosé Setting Spray, $13.96

Best waterproof: L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Makeup Setting Spray, $17.96

Best dewy: MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12HR Dewy Setting Spray, $52

Best matte: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray, $12.97

Best fixing spray: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Hydrating & Waterproof Setting Spray, $53

What to look for in a setting spray

For hydration: Dry, dehydrated or mature skin types may benefit from setting sprays formulated with moisture-attracting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and polyglutamic acid. These formulas help prevent makeup from looking dull or settling into dry patches while leaving skin feeling comfortable throughout the day.

For long-lasting wear: If your makeup needs to last from morning meetings to evening plans, look for formulas designed to extend wear time and minimize fading. Setting sprays with gripping or film-forming technology can help keep foundation, blush and concealer in place for hours.

For waterproof protection: Summer often brings heat, humidity, sweat–and the occasional surprise rain shower. Waterproof setting sprays create an extra layer of protection that helps makeup resist smudging, transferring and breaking down throughout the day.

For a dewy finish: Dewy setting sprays are ideal for creating fresh, radiant-looking skin. Hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid can help boost glow while preventing makeup from appearing flat or powdery.

For a matte finish: Those with oily or combination skin may prefer setting sprays that help reduce excess shine. Matte formulas can help keep makeup looking smooth and balanced, especially during hot and humid weather.

For fixing makeup: Unlike traditional setting sprays, fixing sprays are designed to create a lightweight veil over makeup to help lock everything into place. They’re particularly useful for special events, long days and occasions when you want your makeup to look as fresh at the end of the day as it did when you first applied it.

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Best overall

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray If there’s one setting spray beauty lovers can’t stop talking about, it’s this one. Designed to lock makeup in place for up to 16 hours, the ultra-fine aerosol mist feels surprisingly lightweight while delivering serious staying power. Green tea extract and witch hazel help absorb excess oil and create a soft-focus, blurred finish, making it a standout choice for all your summer festivities. The result? Makeup that looks freshly applied long after the temperature starts climbing. $46 at Sephora

Best alcohol-free

MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Hydrating & Multitasking Setting Spray Few products have earned icon status quite like MAC Fix+. This alcohol-free multitasker primes, sets, refreshes and revives makeup while delivering a healthy-looking glow. Infused with green tea, chamomile and cucumber extracts, it helps hydrate skin and melt powder products together for a more seamless finish. Use it before makeup, after makeup or anytime your complexion needs a quick refresh. $46 at Sephora

Best hydrating

Milani Make It Last Moisture Boost Setting Spray Dry skin and summer heat aren’t always the best combination, but this hydrating formula helps bridge the gap. Powered by polyglutamic acid, glycerin, white tea and witch hazel, it delivers a refreshing burst of moisture while helping makeup resist fading, creasing and settling into fine lines. The alcohol-free, fragrance-free formula also makes it a great option for sensitive skin types looking for hydration. $22.47 on Amazon

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Best long-lasting

e.l.f. Power Grip Rosé Setting Spray This affordable favourite punches well above its price tag. The bi-phase formula combines hydrating rose water, brightening niacinamide and illuminating pink pearl pigments to create a fresh, glowy finish that lasts for hours. A quick shake activates both phases before misting, helping makeup stay put while giving skin a subtle rosy radiance that feels tailor-made for summer. $13.96 on Amazon

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Best waterproof

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Makeup Setting Spray Beach days, humid commutes and outdoor concerts don’t stand much of a chance against this powerhouse formula. The micro-fine aerosol mist dries in just three seconds and helps create a transfer-proof, sweat-resistant finish that can last up to 36 hours. Despite its impressive hold, it feels lightweight on the skin and leaves behind a natural-looking finish with no visible residue. $17.96 on Amazon

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Best dewy

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12HR Dewy Setting Spray For anyone chasing that coveted glass-skin glow, this setting spray deserves a spot in your beauty routine. Blue agave extract helps grip makeup in place, while hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, hemp seed extract and aloe work together to hydrate and soothe. The result is a fresh, radiant finish that looks luminous–not greasy–and keeps makeup looking smooth for up to 12 hours. $52 at Sephora

Best matte

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray A drugstore classic (with over 110,000 reviews!), this lightweight setting spray helps minimize shine while keeping makeup looking freshly applied throughout the day. The matte finish helps foundation and powder products stay in place during summer heatwaves without feeling tight or drying. At under $15, it’s also one of the most affordable ways to extend the life of your makeup. $12.97 on Amazon

Best fixing spray

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Hydrating & Waterproof Setting Spray Part setting spray, part makeup insurance policy, this cult-favourite formula primes and sets while helping makeup resist melting, fading and settling into fine lines for up to 16 hours. Film-forming polymers create a flexible veil over the skin to lock everything in place, while Japanese green tea helps support hydration. The truly airbrushed finish strikes makes it a favourite among makeup artists everywhere. $53 at Sephora

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