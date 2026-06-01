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Long summer days have a way of putting makeup to the test. Between the rising temps and sticky humidity, even the most carefully applied foundation can start to fade fast–that’s where a great setting spray comes in. The best part? These formulas are designed to do much more than simply lock makeup in place. Think hydrating mists infused with skin-loving ingredients, waterproof sprays that stand up to the heat, and glow-enhancing formulas that leave skin looking fresh long after application. From a viral favourite by ONE/SIZE to a radiance-boosting pick from MILK Makeup and an iconic mattifying formula from NYX, these are the best setting sprays to add to your summer beauty lineup, stat.
Quick Pick Summary
Best overall: ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, $46
Best alcohol-free: MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Hydrating & Multitasking Setting Spray, $46
Best hydrating: Milani Make It Last Moisture Boost Setting Spray, $22.47
Best long-lasting: e.l.f. Power Grip Rosé Setting Spray, $13.96
Best waterproof: L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Makeup Setting Spray, $17.96
Best dewy: MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12HR Dewy Setting Spray, $52
Best matte: NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray, $12.97
Best fixing spray: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Hydrating & Waterproof Setting Spray, $53
What to look for in a setting spray
For hydration: Dry, dehydrated or mature skin types may benefit from setting sprays formulated with moisture-attracting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and polyglutamic acid. These formulas help prevent makeup from looking dull or settling into dry patches while leaving skin feeling comfortable throughout the day.
For long-lasting wear: If your makeup needs to last from morning meetings to evening plans, look for formulas designed to extend wear time and minimize fading. Setting sprays with gripping or film-forming technology can help keep foundation, blush and concealer in place for hours.
For waterproof protection: Summer often brings heat, humidity, sweat–and the occasional surprise rain shower. Waterproof setting sprays create an extra layer of protection that helps makeup resist smudging, transferring and breaking down throughout the day.
For a dewy finish: Dewy setting sprays are ideal for creating fresh, radiant-looking skin. Hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid can help boost glow while preventing makeup from appearing flat or powdery.
For a matte finish: Those with oily or combination skin may prefer setting sprays that help reduce excess shine. Matte formulas can help keep makeup looking smooth and balanced, especially during hot and humid weather.
For fixing makeup: Unlike traditional setting sprays, fixing sprays are designed to create a lightweight veil over makeup to help lock everything into place. They’re particularly useful for special events, long days and occasions when you want your makeup to look as fresh at the end of the day as it did when you first applied it.
Best overall
Best alcohol-free
Best hydrating
Best long-lasting
You may also like:
Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $33.90
La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum, Dark Spot Corrector– $79.05
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, Rich, Luscious Body Lotion – $41.25
Best waterproof
Best dewy
Best matte
Best fixing spray
You may also like:
Crest 3D Whitestrips – $44.99
essie Break Fix Nail Glue – $10.96
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $17.96
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