12 Bluetooth speakers that’ll get your summer party started

Tired of listening to distorted audio through the tiny, tinny speaker on your phone? Then it’s probably time to invest in a portable Bluetooth speaker. We’ve rounded up a dozen favourites, from JBL’s wee, padlock-shaped Clip 5—perfect for clipping to purses—to Bose’s feature-packed SoundLink Max, which boasts beautiful sound and maximum durability. Whether you’re looking for a multi-speaker music system for your next outdoor party or just something for listening to podcasts, you’ll find it in our curated list.

Best affordable

Tribit StormBox 2 Working on a budget? It’ll be hard to beat the StormBox 2. For just 90 bucks you get 34W of power, up to 24 hours of playtime per charge, IPX7 waterproofing, and a range of up to 50m for Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, the free Tribit app lets you tinker with your tunes, applying six equalization presets designed for a variety of listening milieus. $89.99 on Amazon

Best aesthetic

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 We think this small, simple puck—available in six hues and sporting a built-in leather tote cord— is the prettiest portable speaker around. It looks great anywhere, from living rooms to hot tubs. And it’s waterproof, so no worries if it falls in! Bang & Olufsen’s legendary engineering is evident via the 13cm driver that delivers warm bass and a clear high range. And you can enjoy your music for an incredible 42 hours per charge at low volume. $358.75 on Amazon

Best for parties

Soundcore Boom 2 It’s a bit industrial in design, but the Boom 2 is actually a wild party machine. It pumps out powerful bass (up to 80W), and has a built-in passive radiator to deliver colourful light shows. It can also be synced with more than 100 additional speakers to ensure the music reaches every nook and cranny of your jamboree. Plus, it floats! $179.99 on Amazon

Best compact

JBL Flip 7 Compact and cute, JBL’s latest Flip is available in nine colours, from a pretty coral pink to combat camouflage. It delivers clear, non-tinny highs and robust lows, using AI to analyze your music and apply equalization in real time to prevent distortion. And Auracast lets you connect with other nearby JBL speakers to level up your soirée. $169.98 on Amazon (was $189.98) $169.99 at Best Buy Canada

Best portable

JBL Clip 5 If portability is your primary shopping criteria, JBL’s Clip 5 should be at the top of your list. It’s not much bigger than a phone. And its clever padlock-style design—available in 16 colour schemes—lets you clip it to just about anything, from handlebars to purses. The small size means just 12 hours of battery life at normal volume, but the Playtime Boost button adjusts settings to give you an extra three hours. $99.98 on Amazon $99.99 at Best Buy Canada

Best design

Beats Pill Apple’s portable speaker (which also works with Android devices) is sleek, simple, and sounds great. The pill-shaped shell—available in red, black, and champagne gold—looks great in any setting, and sports just four cleverly configured buttons that make it easy to control playback, adjust volume, take calls, and activate your voice assistant. Plus, the Beats By Dre sound pedigree is evident in every falsetto note and throbbing drumbeat $149.99 on Amazon $149.99 at Staples Canada

Best durable

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4 Ultimate Ears says this IP67-rated is “virtually indestructible.” We’re pretty sure we could come up with a few ways to break it, but why would we want to? The Megaboom 4’s cylindrical design means it pumps out 360 degrees of sound, reaching everyone in the room. And the patented Magic Button makes playing from almost any source—from Spotify to Apple Music—a snap. $279.99 on Amazon

Best stereo experience

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 The niftiest thing about this affordable little speaker is that if you buy two you can pair them and get a true stereo experience. It’s waterproof, shockproof, and has an EQ mode that cranks things up for outdoor listening. Cooler still, it also has a voice enhancement setting that makes it ideal for podcasts. $119.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Best bass

Brane X The Brane X is all about that bass. It’s the first portable speaker in its class to feature a true subwoofer, and the difference it makes is exponential. You get ten times the sub-bass of other portable speakers, meaning you’ll actually feel (and not just hear) each pounding beat. The tradeoff? It’s a bit of a beast. Chunky, heavy, and not waterproof. I guess bass aficionados can’t have everything. $698.99 at Staples Canada

Best EQ

Sonos Roam 2 Sonos is known for high-tech features and high quality audio, and the American spreaker maker brings both to this small but powerful sound machine. It constantly measures how soundwaves reflect off nearby surfaces and alters the EQ accordingly to ensure an ideal listening experience. Plus, it’s integrated with Amazon’s Alexa, meaning you can control both the speaker and other smart home devices with your voice. $171 on Amazon (was $229) $171.99 at Best Buy Canada

Best for camping

Sony ULT Field 1 No portable speaker list would be complete without an entry from Sony, a true pioneer in portable music. The ULT Field 1 sits in the affordable wireless speaker pile, with features like a detachable tether, IP67-rated durability, and a bass boost button. The forest green model is a good pick for campers and hikers. $109.99 on Amazon (was $119.99) $179.99 at Staples Canada

Best splurge

Bose SoundLink Max Up for a splurge? Then you can stop reading now and just order the Bose SoundLink Max. It checks all the boxes. Rich, pulsing bass. Long battery life. An AUX jack so you can connect turntables and MP3 players. The ability to act as a charger for other devices. And it’s waterproof, dustproof, and shock resistant, to boot. It’s pretty much the pinnacle of portable speakers. $459 on Amazon (was $549) $459.99 at Staples Canada

