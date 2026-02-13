The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Maintaining a soft, dewy complexion isn’t always easy. Environmental stressors, indoor heating and everyday moisture loss can leave skin looking dull and flaky, no matter the time of year. The good news? The right face cream can completely transform your skin. From ceramide-rich formulas to hydrating hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients, discover 11 standout moisturizers from brands including CeraVe, Laneige and Kiehl’s designed to keep your glow going strong.
Introducing your skin’s new best friend. Catering to all skin types, it offers lightweight, 24-hour hydration with squalane, which helps restore essential skin lipids and actively protect against moisture loss.
Looking to plump your visage with intense moisture? Say it with us: Collagen. It’s the powerhouse ingredient in this ultra-smoothing day and night cream that fills lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin soft to the touch.
When skin feels reactive, this gentle formula steps in. With soothing thermal spring water, glycerin and ceramides, it hydrates while helping reinforce compromised barriers. Fragrance-free and dermatologist-loved, it’s a calming staple for sensitive complexions.
This K-beauty standout is all about bounce. Infused with blue hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it drenches skin in long-lasting moisture while strengthening the skin barrier. The result? Supple skin lit with a healthy glow.
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
When Hailey Bieber says ‘glazed skin’ we listen. This buttery, barrier-repair cream is powered by ceramides and moisture-binding humectants for intensive moisture and a stronger skin barrier with continued use.
A backstage icon turned skincare staple, this rich cream blends hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamins C and E to hydrate, smooth and visibly firm. Expect a plumped-up, luminous finish that makes skin look instantly refreshed.
Silky and lightweight, this marine-powered moisturizer helps improve firmness and elasticity while smoothing the look of fine lines. The game-changing gel-cream texture delivers lasting hydration sans the stickiness.
Write a comment