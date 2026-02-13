Send this page to someone via email

Maintaining a soft, dewy complexion isn’t always easy. Environmental stressors, indoor heating and everyday moisture loss can leave skin looking dull and flaky, no matter the time of year. The good news? The right face cream can completely transform your skin. From ceramide-rich formulas to hydrating hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients, discover 11 standout moisturizers from brands including CeraVe, Laneige and Kiehl’s designed to keep your glow going strong.

Best fast-absorbing

Ultra Facial Cream Introducing your skin’s new best friend. Catering to all skin types, it offers lightweight, 24-hour hydration with squalane, which helps restore essential skin lipids and actively protect against moisture loss. $52 on Amazon $50 at Kiehl's

Best plumping

Best brightening

Best for sensitive skin

Best hydrating

Clinique Moisture Surge For an instant surge of moisture, slather your skin in this ultra-rich, yet lightweight gel-cream formula. It penetrates deep, for long-lasting hydration that keeps you glowing. $62 on Amazon

Best K-Beauty cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer This K-beauty standout is all about bounce. Infused with blue hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it drenches skin in long-lasting moisture while strengthening the skin barrier. The result? Supple skin lit with a healthy glow. $52 on Amazon

Best all-over hydration

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub. $31.64 on Amazon $29.97 at Walmart

Best barrier repair

rhode Barrier Restore Cream When Hailey Bieber says ‘glazed skin’ we listen. This buttery, barrier-repair cream is powered by ceramides and moisture-binding humectants for intensive moisture and a stronger skin barrier with continued use. $48 at Sephora $55 at rhodeskin.com

Best for mature skin

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream A backstage icon turned skincare staple, this rich cream blends hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamins C and E to hydrate, smooth and visibly firm. Expect a plumped-up, luminous finish that makes skin look instantly refreshed. $142 at Sephora

Best gel-cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti Aging Marine Cream Silky and lightweight, this marine-powered moisturizer helps improve firmness and elasticity while smoothing the look of fine lines. The game-changing gel-cream texture delivers lasting hydration sans the stickiness. $196 at Sephora

Best moisturizer for men

Biotherm Homme Aquapower Advanced Gel for Men Like a tall glass of water for tired skin, this ultra-light gel infused with Life Plankton and glycerin instantly quenches dryness while helping regenerate the skin–perfect for post-shave hydration. $49.2 on Amazon

