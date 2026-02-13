SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

11 best face moisturizers of 2026

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 13, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
best face creams 2026 View image in full screen
From ceramide-rich creams to hyaluronic acid hydrators, discover glow-boosting face moisturizers from CeraVe, Laneige, Kiehl's and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maintaining a soft, dewy complexion isn’t always easy. Environmental stressors, indoor heating and everyday moisture loss can leave skin looking dull and flaky, no matter the time of year. The good news? The right face cream can completely transform your skin. From ceramide-rich formulas to hydrating hyaluronic acid and other skin-loving ingredients, discover 11 standout moisturizers from brands including CeraVe, Laneige and Kiehl’s designed to keep your glow going strong.

 

Best fast-absorbing

Kiehl's ultra facial cream
Ultra Facial Cream
Introducing your skin’s new best friend. Catering to all skin types, it offers lightweight, 24-hour hydration with squalane, which helps restore essential skin lipids and actively protect against moisture loss.
$52 on Amazon $50 at Kiehl's
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best plumping

Neutrogena Collagen Bank Face Moisturizer
Looking to plump your visage with intense moisture? Say it with us: Collagen. It’s the powerhouse ingredient in this ultra-smoothing day and night cream that fills lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin soft to the touch.
$25.41 on Amazon (was $28.76) $18.98 at Walmart (was $21.48)

 

Best brightening

Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Refillable Cream Moisturizer
Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Refillable Cream Moisturizer
This *chef’s kiss* formula is buttery soft and packed with glow-getting ingredients including cloudberry seed oil. If you’re looking for lasting hydration with a radiant effect, look no further.
$54 at Sephora $56 on glowrecipe.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best for sensitive skin

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Face Cream
When skin feels reactive, this gentle formula steps in. With soothing thermal spring water, glycerin and ceramides, it hydrates while helping reinforce compromised barriers. Fragrance-free and dermatologist-loved, it’s a calming staple for sensitive complexions.
$28.5 on Amazon (was $30) $34 at Walmart

 

Best hydrating

Clinique Moisture Surge
For an instant surge of moisture, slather your skin in this ultra-rich, yet lightweight gel-cream formula. It penetrates deep, for long-lasting hydration that keeps you glowing.
$62 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $12.99

NIVEA Creme – $15.97

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $16.98

 

Best K-Beauty cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
This K-beauty standout is all about bounce. Infused with blue hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it drenches skin in long-lasting moisture while strengthening the skin barrier. The result? Supple skin lit with a healthy glow.
$52 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best all-over hydration

More Recommendations
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
$31.64 on Amazon $29.97 at Walmart

 

Best barrier repair

bets face moisturizers 2026
rhode Barrier Restore Cream
When Hailey Bieber says ‘glazed skin’ we listen. This buttery, barrier-repair cream is powered by ceramides and moisture-binding humectants for intensive moisture and a stronger skin barrier with continued use.
$48 at Sephora $55 at rhodeskin.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best for mature skin

best face creams 2026
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
A backstage icon turned skincare staple, this rich cream blends hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamins C and E to hydrate, smooth and visibly firm. Expect a plumped-up, luminous finish that makes skin look instantly refreshed.
$142 at Sephora

 

Best gel-cream

best face creams 2026
Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti Aging Marine Cream
Silky and lightweight, this marine-powered moisturizer helps improve firmness and elasticity while smoothing the look of fine lines. The game-changing gel-cream texture delivers lasting hydration sans the stickiness.
$196 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best moisturizer for men

Biotherm Homme Aquapower Advanced Gel for Men
Like a tall glass of water for tired skin, this ultra-light gel infused with Life Plankton and glycerin instantly quenches dryness while helping regenerate the skin–perfect for post-shave hydration.
$49.2 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $8.97

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

Story continues below advertisement

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $399.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices