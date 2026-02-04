The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From TikTok makeup hacks to pro-approved skincare prep, navigating today’s beauty trends can feel overwhelming–especially if you’re trying to make makeup work better for dry skin, mature skin or real life beyond your 20s. Enter beauty expert Christine Cho, who breaks down the viral makeup tips actually worth trying, plus the affordable, glow-boosting products from Covergirl, Maybelline and Rhode, that make them work. From creaseless concealer tricks to lifting blush placement and hydrating makeup essentials, these are the makeup and skincare hacks that simplify your routine while keeping skin looking fresh at any age.

Christine Cho’s makeup & skincare hacks:

Use eyeliner for the perfect dramatic eye

Q: Amy from Calgary asks: “Hi Christine, I see gothic makeup is back. How do I stay on top of the trends at 45, without looking like I’m trying too hard?”

A: Eyeliner is definitely making a comeback. Whether it’s a goth inspired smudged look or a crisp defined eyeline, eye makeup wearers are rejoicing the focus on the eyes.

Annabelle Kohl Eyeliner A budget-friendly essential for embracing the return of dark eye makeup, this creamy kohl liner glides on smoothly for effortless definition. The soft, blendable formula is enriched with vitamins C and E, making it easy to smudge for a lived-in goth look–or layer for a sharper, more defined line without tugging on mature lids. $5.96 on Amazon (was $6.96)

Mix a milky toner with your foundation for glow-y skin

Q: Sohailia from Toronto asks: Every time I wear foundation, my face ends up looking and feeling dry and cakey. What can I change to make sure my skin still looks glowy after makeup application?

A: Firstly, make sure face is prepped properly with ample hydration via skincare. Also, choose a complexion product that is hydrating. Lastly, you can try a trending tip that really works–mix a milky toner with some foundation, then apply mixture to face. Makeup adheres better and has lasting hydration and glow. Especially great for dry skin types/wintertime.

rhode Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence Think of this as skincare-meets-makeup prep. This lightweight, milky essence floods skin with hydration thanks to ceramides, which support the skin barrier, alongside beta-glucan and vitamin E to soothe and calm dryness. Mixed with foundation or layered underneath, it helps makeup apply more smoothly while delivering that coveted glazed, lit-from-within glow. $48 at Sephora $31 on rhodeskin.com

Opt for cream blush for the most natural-looking flush

Q: Debra from Barrie asks: I want to use cream or liquid blush because I heard they’re better than powders for dry skin types, but it always ends up looking overdone and patchy when I apply it. What am I missing?

A: It’s true that limiting amount of powder on dryer skin type is advisable, but wet blush can be tricky. Try a more sheer, dewy finish type of blush to start! One pro tip that never fails is to apply it with fingers as best you can, then actually blend over it with a brush, sponge or finger using a tiny bit of your foundation! This way you kind of mute and blur the pigment.

Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush with Peptides Designed with dry skin in mind, this sheer, dewy cream blush melts seamlessly into skin for a soft-focus flush that’s hard to overdo. It’s infused with peptides to help support skin’s elasticity, plus shea butter and hyaluronic acid that keep cheeks looking plump. The result: a fresh, blurred pop of colour that looks like skin–not makeup. $35 at Sephora

More viral hacks:

Apply concealer after foundation for a crease-free finish

One major tip we’ve picked up from TikTok: apply concealer after your foundation, not before. This viral makeup hack helps prevent over-layering, uses less product overall and delivers more targeted coverage exactly where it’s needed. The result? A smoother, more natural-looking complexion with less creasing, especially under the eyes and around the nose.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Satin Camo Concealer A cult-favourite, this hydrating concealer delivers medium-to-full coverage with a natural satin finish that won’t cling to dry patches. Infused with sodium hyaluronate, it keeps under-eyes looking smooth and crease-free, especially when applied after foundation for targeted coverage. $8.66 on Amazon

Lift your face with high blush placement

Instead of placing blush directly on the apples of the cheeks, apply it slightly higher and blend upward toward the temples. This lifting blush technique creates a subtle face-lift effect, keeps colour from dragging features downward, and delivers a more sculpted makeup look–especially flattering for mature skin.

COVERGIRL Cheekers Blush This classic powder blush is lightweight, buildable and easy to blend, making it ideal for trying the lifted blush placement trend. The finely milled formula adds a soft wash of colour that enhances cheekbones without settling into texture or looking heavy on mature skin. $6.62 on Amazon

Use lip liner as a full lip base for longer wear

Filling in your entire lip with liner before applying lipstick helps colour last longer and fade more evenly throughout the day. This viral lip hack adds definition, prevents feathering and creates the illusion of fuller lips—especially when you choose a neutral or “your-lips-but-better” shade close to your natural lip tone.

Maybelline Lifter Lip Liner Designed to pair perfectly with the viral lip liner-as-lipstick technique, this creamy pencil glides on smoothly and wears comfortably all day. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it helps define lips, prevent feathering and create a fuller-looking pout without dryness. $9.96 on Amazon (was $11.96)

Set strategically, not everywhere!

Skip setting powder on the entire face and focus only on areas where makeup tends to crease, like under the eyes, around the nose and the chin. Leaving the high points of the face powder-free helps skin look more radiant, hydrated and natural—making this a must-know makeup tip for dry or mature skin.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Set it Down Superfine Blurring Setting Powder This ultra-fine setting powder blurs the look of pores and fine lines while keeping shine in check, without dulling the skin. Ideal for strategic setting, it locks makeup in place where needed while preserving a radiant, skin-like finish everywhere else. $53 at Sephora

Use a damp sponge for a skin-like finish

Once makeup is complete, gently bounce a clean, damp makeup sponge over the face. This viral finishing step removes excess product, softens harsh edges and presses makeup into the skin for a seamless, airbrushed finish. It’s an easy way to make foundation look more natural—no extra products required.

DUAIU Makeup Sponge Set Perfect for blending foundation, concealer or cream products, these soft, bouncy makeup sponges help press product seamlessly into the skin. Used damp as a final step, they remove excess makeup and soften edges for an airbrushed-looking finish. $9.99 on Amazon

