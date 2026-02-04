The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From TikTok makeup hacks to pro-approved skincare prep, navigating today’s beauty trends can feel overwhelming–especially if you’re trying to make makeup work better for dry skin, mature skin or real life beyond your 20s. Enter beauty expert Christine Cho, who breaks down the viral makeup tips actually worth trying, plus the affordable, glow-boosting products from Covergirl, Maybelline and Rhode, that make them work. From creaseless concealer tricks to lifting blush placement and hydrating makeup essentials, these are the makeup and skincare hacks that simplify your routine while keeping skin looking fresh at any age.
Christine Cho’s makeup & skincare hacks:
Use eyeliner for the perfect dramatic eye
Q: Amy from Calgary asks: “Hi Christine, I see gothic makeup is back. How do I stay on top of the trends at 45, without looking like I’m trying too hard?”
A: Eyeliner is definitely making a comeback. Whether it’s a goth inspired smudged look or a crisp defined eyeline, eye makeup wearers are rejoicing the focus on the eyes.
Mix a milky toner with your foundation for glow-y skin
Q: Sohailia from Toronto asks: Every time I wear foundation, my face ends up looking and feeling dry and cakey. What can I change to make sure my skin still looks glowy after makeup application?
A: Firstly, make sure face is prepped properly with ample hydration via skincare. Also, choose a complexion product that is hydrating. Lastly, you can try a trending tip that really works–mix a milky toner with some foundation, then apply mixture to face. Makeup adheres better and has lasting hydration and glow. Especially great for dry skin types/wintertime.
Opt for cream blush for the most natural-looking flush
Q: Debra from Barrie asks: I want to use cream or liquid blush because I heard they’re better than powders for dry skin types, but it always ends up looking overdone and patchy when I apply it. What am I missing?
A: It’s true that limiting amount of powder on dryer skin type is advisable, but wet blush can be tricky. Try a more sheer, dewy finish type of blush to start! One pro tip that never fails is to apply it with fingers as best you can, then actually blend over it with a brush, sponge or finger using a tiny bit of your foundation! This way you kind of mute and blur the pigment.
More viral hacks:
Apply concealer after foundation for a crease-free finish
One major tip we’ve picked up from TikTok: apply concealer after your foundation, not before. This viral makeup hack helps prevent over-layering, uses less product overall and delivers more targeted coverage exactly where it’s needed. The result? A smoother, more natural-looking complexion with less creasing, especially under the eyes and around the nose.
Lift your face with high blush placement
Instead of placing blush directly on the apples of the cheeks, apply it slightly higher and blend upward toward the temples. This lifting blush technique creates a subtle face-lift effect, keeps colour from dragging features downward, and delivers a more sculpted makeup look–especially flattering for mature skin.
Use lip liner as a full lip base for longer wear
Filling in your entire lip with liner before applying lipstick helps colour last longer and fade more evenly throughout the day. This viral lip hack adds definition, prevents feathering and creates the illusion of fuller lips—especially when you choose a neutral or “your-lips-but-better” shade close to your natural lip tone.
Set strategically, not everywhere!
Skip setting powder on the entire face and focus only on areas where makeup tends to crease, like under the eyes, around the nose and the chin. Leaving the high points of the face powder-free helps skin look more radiant, hydrated and natural—making this a must-know makeup tip for dry or mature skin.
Use a damp sponge for a skin-like finish
Once makeup is complete, gently bounce a clean, damp makeup sponge over the face. This viral finishing step removes excess product, softens harsh edges and presses makeup into the skin for a seamless, airbrushed finish. It’s an easy way to make foundation look more natural—no extra products required.
