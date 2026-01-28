Send this page to someone via email

Winter is prime time for a skincare refresh. When cold weather and indoor heating take over, leaning into richer formulas and barrier-loving ingredients can take your skin from SOS to soft and supple. From a dermatologist-backed cleanser, to a nourishing face oil and a rich body cream, these winter skincare staples from brands including CeraVe, Rhode and Bioderma are here to help you glow through the season–and beyond.

The gentle reset cleanser

CeraVe Foaming Face Wash A winter-friendly staple that cleans without overdoing it, this dermatologist-loved cleanser removes dirt and oil while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier–key when dryness is already an issue. $20.2 on Amazon (was $21.99)

The glow-sealing face oil

Josie Maran The Mini Original 100% Pure Organic Moisturizing Argan Oil A few drops of this cult-favourite argan oil instantly boosts hydration and helps seal in moisture–perfect layered over serums or mixed into moisturizer when skin needs extra TLC. $30 at Sephora

The barrier-boost cream

rhode Barrier Butter Intensive Moisture Balm Ready for glazed-donut skin even during the winter months? This rich balm melts into skin with murumuru butter and a hyaluronic acid complex to deeply nourish, repair and protect a compromised barrier. $55 at Sephora

The dewy defence SPF

Glow Recipe Dewy Defense SPF 30 Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen Yes, you still need SPF in winter. This lightweight sunscreen delivers hydration and a dewy finish while protecting skin from UV damage. $47.50 at Sephora

The cushion-soft lip treatment

Three Ships Barrier-Building Lip Treatment This nourishing lip treatment uses ceramides, peptides and cloudberry seed oil to repair dryness and lock in moisture–perfect for snow-day strolls. $24 on Amazon

The in-shower cleansing oil

Bioderma Atoderm Shower-Oil If post-shower tightness is your winter norm, swap your body wash for this ultra-gentle cleansing oil. It cleans while replenishing lipids, leaving skin feeling ultra-soft. $31.99 on Amazon

The deep-repair hand treatment

Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Lotion Hands take the biggest hit in winter. This no-frills hero delivers fast-absorbing, long-lasting hydration to soothe dry, overwashed skin without leaving a greasy feel. $4.99 on Amazon (was $6.4)

The soothing body moisturizer

The hydrating face mask

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness in just three to four hours of wear. $26 on Amazon

The humidity hero

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier Skincare doesn’t stop at the sink. This whisper-quiet, design-forward humidifier adds moisture back into dry indoor air, helping skin retain hydration overnight while looking chic on your nightstand. $250.74 on Amazon

