SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

22 must-have Valentine’s Day gifts for him

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Valentine's Day gifts for men View image in full screen
Make hearts melt with Valentine’s Day gifts for men from Stanley, LEGO and more top brands.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding gifts the men in your life will *actually* use can be tricky–but it doesn’t have to be. This Valentine’s Day, make him swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from Mejuri, LEGO, Stanley and more that are guaranteed to make his Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

 

For the well-groomed

Valentine's Day gifts for men Sauvage
Dior Sauvage Elixir
Just like your man, Dior’s Sauvage is one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of citrus, spices and lavender.
$234 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

MANSCAPED The Chairman Pro
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
$219.99 on Amazon

 

Viking Revolution Skin Care Set
Upgrade his daily routine with this no-fuss grooming kit. Complete with eye cream, moisturizer, a face scrub and foaming cleanser, he’ll feel oh-so-smooth and ready to conquer the day.
$52.99 on Amazon (was $55.99)

 

 

For the techie

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
Classic Ray-Ban style meets smart tech. These sleek frames let him capture photos and videos, listen to music and take calls hands-free.
$410.59 on Amazon $409.99 at Best Buy
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kimwood Projector with Upgraded HiFi Speaker
Turn movie night into a cinematic experience. This compact projector delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound, making it ideal for home theatres, game nights or backyard screenings.
$99.99 on Amazon

 

Nintendo Switch Lite
Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games.
$279 on Amazon $279.96 at Walmart

 

Oura Ring 4
A wellness tracker disguised as a minimalist accessory. The Oura Ring monitors sleep, activity and recovery, offering personalized insights to help him feel and perform his best–day and night.
$469.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

For the home cook

Our Place Always Pan Mini
Get ready to kiss the cook! From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its non-stick surface and easy-to-clean finish.
$160 on Amazon $160 at fromourplace.ca

 

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth
Take the guesswork out of grilling and roasting with this wireless thermometer. It syncs to his phone, delivering real-time temperature updates so every meal is cooked to perfection.
$149.95 on Amazon

 

gifts for men 2025
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button.
$699.98 on Amazon (was $899.99) $899.98 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

3-in-1 Charging Station for iPhone – $31.99

Starfrit Electric Fondue Machine – $49.98

Kodak M35 35mm Film Camera – $63.85

 

For the on-the-go guy

Monos Slim Wallet Pro
This slim and sleek wallet keeps essentials organized without the bulk. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, it’s a polished piece he’ll reach for every day.
$106 on ca.monos.com (was $125)

 

The North Face Surge Backpack
Built for busy days and weekend adventures alike, this backpack features smart organization, a padded laptop sleeve and a comfortable, ergonomic fit–ready for wherever he’s headed.
$190 at thenorthface.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Stanley Adventure Big Stainless Steel Mug
A fan-favourite, this Stanley mug will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions.
$32.5 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

 

For the guy who has everything

LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave
This recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print will keep your guy busy for hours–you *might* even want to put the finished product on display.
$139.99 on Amazon $259.99 at Walmart

 

Story continues below advertisement
best gifts for graduates
Celebrate Love 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin (2025)
Crafted in 99.99 per cent pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come.
$139.95 at Royal Canadian Mint

 

Valentine's Day gifts for him
Manmade The Cozy Bundle
This Canadian-designed edit of elevated essentials is all about peak comfort, starring the brand’s famous contour support boxers.
$110.00 on Manmadebrand.ca (was $138.00)

 

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife
The perfect men’s gift, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures.
$75 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Golf Simulator Impact Screen
Bring the driving range to him. Designed to withstand powerful swings, this durable screen lets him practice his game year-round.
$179.99 on Amazon

 

 

For the fashion enthusiast

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring
What’s not to love about this signet ring? This bold yet refined design adds just the right amount of edge to any jewellery wardrobe.
$198 at Mejuri

 

Valentine's Day gifts for him
Optical Honeycomb Knit Polo
This timeless honeycomb knit polo is crafted from a cotton blend that incorporates recycled plastic bottles making it a polished, planet-minded piece he’ll reach for on repeat.
$89.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Men's Otzo Clog
Comfort meets cool with these easy-on clogs. Designed with a contoured footbed and breathable knit lining, these clogs deliver all-day comfort
$185 at UGG

 

Daniel Wellington Men's Classic Sheffield Watch
This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. The leather calfskin band and bold analog display is sure to elevate any outfit.
$159 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe – $69

Story continues below advertisement

100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets – $93.74

Theragun Mini Massage Gun – $249.97

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices