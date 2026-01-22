By Adriana Monachino
Finding gifts the men in your life will *actually* use can be tricky–but it doesn’t have to be. This Valentine’s Day, make him swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from
Mejuri, LEGO, Stanley and more that are guaranteed to make his Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
For the well-groomed
Just like your man, Dior’s Sauvage is one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of citrus, spices and lavender.
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
Upgrade his daily routine with this no-fuss grooming kit. Complete with eye cream, moisturizer, a face scrub and foaming cleanser, he’ll feel oh-so-smooth and ready to conquer the day.
For the techie
Classic Ray-Ban style meets smart tech. These sleek frames let him capture photos and videos, listen to music and take calls hands-free.
Turn movie night into a cinematic experience. This compact projector delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound, making it ideal for home theatres, game nights or backyard screenings.
Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games.
A wellness tracker disguised as a minimalist accessory. The Oura Ring monitors sleep, activity and recovery, offering personalized insights to help him feel and perform his best–day and night.
For the home cook
Get ready to kiss the cook! From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its non-stick surface and easy-to-clean finish.
Take the guesswork out of grilling and roasting with this wireless thermometer. It syncs to his phone, delivering real-time temperature updates so every meal is cooked to perfection.
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button.
For the on-the-go guy
This slim and sleek wallet keeps essentials organized without the bulk. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, it’s a polished piece he’ll reach for every day.
Built for busy days and weekend adventures alike, this backpack features smart organization, a padded laptop sleeve and a comfortable, ergonomic fit–ready for wherever he’s headed.
A fan-favourite, this Stanley mug will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions.
For the guy who has everything
This recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print will keep your guy busy for hours–you *might* even want to put the finished product on display.
Crafted in 99.99 per cent pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come.
This Canadian-designed edit of elevated essentials is all about peak comfort, starring the brand’s famous contour support boxers.
The perfect men’s gift, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures.
Bring the driving range to him. Designed to withstand powerful swings, this durable screen lets him practice his game year-round.
For the fashion enthusiast
What’s not to love about this signet ring? This bold yet refined design adds just the right amount of edge to any jewellery wardrobe.
This timeless honeycomb knit polo is crafted from a cotton blend that incorporates recycled plastic bottles making it a polished, planet-minded piece he’ll reach for on repeat.
Comfort meets cool with these easy-on clogs. Designed with a contoured footbed and breathable knit lining, these clogs deliver all-day comfort
This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. The leather calfskin band and bold analog display is sure to elevate any outfit.
