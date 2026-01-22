Send this page to someone via email

Finding gifts the men in your life will *actually* use can be tricky–but it doesn’t have to be. This Valentine’s Day, make him swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from Mejuri, LEGO, Stanley and more that are guaranteed to make his Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

For the well-groomed

Dior Sauvage Elixir Just like your man, Dior’s Sauvage is one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of citrus, spices and lavender. $234 at Sephora

MANSCAPED The Chairman Pro Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths. $219.99 on Amazon

Viking Revolution Skin Care Set Upgrade his daily routine with this no-fuss grooming kit. Complete with eye cream, moisturizer, a face scrub and foaming cleanser, he’ll feel oh-so-smooth and ready to conquer the day. $52.99 on Amazon (was $55.99)

For the techie

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Classic Ray-Ban style meets smart tech. These sleek frames let him capture photos and videos, listen to music and take calls hands-free. $410.59 on Amazon $409.99 at Best Buy

Kimwood Projector with Upgraded HiFi Speaker Turn movie night into a cinematic experience. This compact projector delivers crisp visuals and immersive sound, making it ideal for home theatres, game nights or backyard screenings. $99.99 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite Designed for game-lovers on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and perfect for handheld play. With built-in controls and a sleek unibody design, it’s compatible with most Nintendo Switch games. $279 on Amazon $279.96 at Walmart

Oura Ring 4 A wellness tracker disguised as a minimalist accessory. The Oura Ring monitors sleep, activity and recovery, offering personalized insights to help him feel and perform his best–day and night. $469.99 on Amazon

For the home cook

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth Take the guesswork out of grilling and roasting with this wireless thermometer. It syncs to his phone, delivering real-time temperature updates so every meal is cooked to perfection. $149.95 on Amazon

For the on-the-go guy

Monos Slim Wallet Pro This slim and sleek wallet keeps essentials organized without the bulk. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, it’s a polished piece he’ll reach for every day. $106 on ca.monos.com (was $125)

The North Face Surge Backpack Built for busy days and weekend adventures alike, this backpack features smart organization, a padded laptop sleeve and a comfortable, ergonomic fit–ready for wherever he’s headed. $190 at thenorthface.com

Stanley Adventure Big Stainless Steel Mug A fan-favourite, this Stanley mug will keep their coffee hot (or their water cold) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to withstand the toughest conditions. $32.5 on Amazon

For the guy who has everything

Celebrate Love 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin (2025) Crafted in 99.99 per cent pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come. $139.95 at Royal Canadian Mint

Manmade The Cozy Bundle This Canadian-designed edit of elevated essentials is all about peak comfort, starring the brand’s famous contour support boxers. $110.00 on Manmadebrand.ca (was $138.00)

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife The perfect men’s gift, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures. $75 on Amazon

Golf Simulator Impact Screen Bring the driving range to him. Designed to withstand powerful swings, this durable screen lets him practice his game year-round. $179.99 on Amazon

For the fashion enthusiast

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring What’s not to love about this signet ring? This bold yet refined design adds just the right amount of edge to any jewellery wardrobe. $198 at Mejuri

Optical Honeycomb Knit Polo This timeless honeycomb knit polo is crafted from a cotton blend that incorporates recycled plastic bottles making it a polished, planet-minded piece he’ll reach for on repeat. $89.00 at Simons

Men's Otzo Clog Comfort meets cool with these easy-on clogs. Designed with a contoured footbed and breathable knit lining, these clogs deliver all-day comfort $185 at UGG

Daniel Wellington Men's Classic Sheffield Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. The leather calfskin band and bold analog display is sure to elevate any outfit. $159 on Amazon

