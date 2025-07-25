Summer scent layering: Scrubs, oils, lotions & fragrances to try now

Send this page to someone via email

When summer rolls around, your beauty routine doesn’t need to be complex—but it should be scented. The key? Layering. Think silky scrubs, nourishing body butters, radiant oils and light (but long-lasting) perfumes that leave a trail as warm as the weather. Done right, scent layering creates a custom fragrance story that lasts all day, and leaves you feeling like literal sunshine. Whether you’re into creamy florals, sparkling citrus, or sultry musks, this guide is your ticket to smelling divine this season.

Dove pH Balanced Body Scrub in Himalayan Salt & Rose Oil This gentle, creamy scrub buffs away dull skin while leaving behind a delicate floral scent. Himalayan pink salt smooths and exfoliates, while rose oil locks in moisture. It’s luxe on the skin and totally budget-friendly. Start your scent routine here and your skin will drink up everything that follows. $11.46 on Amazon

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Golden Hour A firming, refillable body butter that melts into skin with notes of warm amber and soft musk? Yes, please. This cult-favourite from Josie Maran smells like golden hour in a jar—and the whipped argan oil formula leaves your limbs unbelievably soft. It’s rich, decadent, and subtly sexy. $49 at Sephora

L'Occitane Almond Shimmering Body Oil Say hello to instant vacation glow. This nourishing dry oil smells like sweet almonds and vanilla and leaves a subtle shimmer on the skin. It’s never greasy, just golden and glossy in the best way possible. Layer it on top of your lotion for a sun-kissed finish that catches the light (and compliments). $73 at Sephora

Dolce&Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum Intense If summer had a signature scent, this would be it. With rich notes of candied citrus, orange blossom and creamy vanilla, Devotion is romantic, radiant, and a little bit addictive. One spritz and you’re transported to an Italian coastline. Perfumed elegance at its finest. $185 at Sephora $185 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub in Tropical Mango This golden sugar scrub smells like pistachio and sweet florals (very Sol de Janeiro–adjacent). Packed with shea butter and guarana extract, it leaves skin baby-soft and firm-feeling. It’s the perfect reset before lotion, prepping your skin for maximum scent payoff. $25.49 on Amazon

Cake Beauty Heavy Cream Intensive Body Balm A Canadian favourite, this whipped body balm is ultra-rich and smells like vanilla cake batter. It’s made with shea butter and aloe vera, so it hydrates deeply without being sticky. Think of it as a cozy scent layer that doubles as serious skin care. $8.72 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil Lightweight and floral, this dry oil hydrates skin, hair and nails in one silky step. The fresh magnolia and grapefruit scent adds a subtle perfume layer that lingers beautifully under your fragrance. Bonus: it’s made with 96 per cent natural ingredients. $53 on Amazon $35 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Moroccanoil L'Originale Eau de Parfum Inspired by the brand’s iconic hair treatment, this fragrance is a warm, amber-rich blend of spicy florals and smooth woods. Think: sun-drenched skin, Mediterranean breezes and just a hint of luxe—perfect for finishing off your layered summer scent story. $132 on Amazon $132 at Sephora

