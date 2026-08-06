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As back-to-school season approaches, the right tech can help make studying, staying organized and managing busy schedules a little easier. From laptops and tablets to printers, headphones and smartphones, these back-to-school deals can help students and families save on everyday essentials before classes begin. Shop steals from Samsung, Canon, ASUS and more.

Dragon Touch 21.5 Inch Digital Calendar Chore Chart As classes, activities and extracurriculars fill up the calendar again, staying organized can become a full-time job. The Dragon Touch 21.5″ Digital Calendar Chore Chart keeps everyone’s schedules, appointments, chores, meal plans and reminders in one easy-to-see place, helping families streamline busy school-year routines. With an interactive touchscreen and customizable planning features, it makes it easier for parents and kids to stay on track. $373.99 on Amazon (was $415.99)

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Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Whether it’s researching projects, taking notes or unwinding after class, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is built for learning and everyday entertainment. With an 11-inch display, expandable storage, long-lasting battery features and a headphone jack, it gives students the flexibility to study, create and stay connected wherever the school year takes them. $269.98 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Canon PIXMA TR4725 Wireless All-in-One Printer Here’s a smart pick for back-to-school season: this Canon printer makes it easy to print assignments, scan notes and copy worksheets from home. With wireless printing, automatic double-sided printing and a built-in auto document feeder, it helps students stay organized throughout the school year. $59.98 at Walmart (was $99.98)

JLab JBuddies Studio 2 Wired Headphones Homework sessions, road trips, and quiet time just got a kid-approved upgrade with JLab’s on-ear headphones, designed for all-day comfort and safer listening. Featuring Cloud Foam cushions, a lightweight foldable build, and an 85dB volume limiter, they’re made for kids ages 6+ while adding handy features like an in-line mic and track controls. $14.98 at Walmart (was $24.98)

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Android 16 Tablet for Kids For back-to-school season, this kids tablet makes learning and entertainment more kid-friendly with built-in educational apps, parental controls, and Google Kids Space to help create a safer digital experience. $164.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

ASUS Chromebook CM14 Laptop Back-to-school season calls for a laptop that can keep up with busy student schedules, and the ASUS Chromebook CM14 has a lightweight design, reliable MediaTek Kompanio 540 performance, and a crisp 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display. $279.98 at Walmart (was $499.98)

Samsung Galaxy A57 Heading back to school and need a phone upgrade? The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G can handle all your busy student days with smooth multitasking, plenty of storage for apps and files, and a vibrant display for studying, streaming, and staying connected. $799.99 on Amazon

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