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Prime Day may be officially over, but the savings haven’t disappeared. Amazon is still offering impressive discounts across beauty, home, tech, and family essentials — including bestselling products, everyday upgrades, and big-ticket finds that are worth adding to your cart before the deals are gone. We’ve rounded up the standout offers still available, from skincare and cleaning gadgets to tablets, portable chargers, and smart home must-haves. Grab these limited-time deals from coveted Shark, Keurig, Paula’s Choice and more.

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Beauty & personal care deals

Paula's Choice CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment Cream with Peptides Fight fine lines and wrinkles with this potent 1% retinol treatment, enriched with peptides, vitamin C, and licorice extract for firmer, brighter skin. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly to even skin tone and deliver lasting hydration without irritation. $70.5 on Amazon (was $94)

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d'alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum Infused with Italian white truffle and niacinamide, this vegan, non-comedogenic multitasker works as toner, serum, and setting spray—perfect for a quick skin refresh before makeup or anytime your complexion needs a glow-up. $25.99 on Amazon (was $34)

Braun IPL, Laser Hair Removal Ditch the razor–this powerful at-home device gives silky-smooth results after just one use without the spa price tag. Only two sessions are needed a month. And this discount? Game-changing. $547.96 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit There are a few household essentials that are always worth keeping in stock, and Crest Whitestrips are definitely one of them. They’re a favourite in many homes because they help keep smiles bright without the cost of professional whitening treatments. They’re also perfect to have on hand before a vacation, special event or family photos. $44.99 on Amazon (was $66.39)

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Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush A great electric toothbrush can make a noticeable difference, and this bestselling model is proof. Using powerful sonic technology, it removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush while helping protect sensitive gums with a built-in pressure sensor. Long battery life, multiple intensity settings and helpful brushing timers make it easy to maintain a dentist-approved routine. $54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Home deals

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan Shark’s FlexFreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan has a 12-hr battery and 70 feet of cooling power! For indoor and outdoor use. $149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Titanium Cutting Board for Kitchen Make meal prep easier and more fun with the Sumzzz 2-in-1 Cutting Board, featuring a sleek pure titanium side and a food-grade PP side to keep raw and cooked foods neatly separated. Its large 16″ x 10″ size, handy juice groove, and easy-to-clean design make it the perfect kitchen companion for busy cooks who love a tidy workspace. $39.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Electric Heat Pad Relax sore muscles with this electric heating pad, offering both moist and dry heat options along with multiple temperature and timer settings for customized comfort. Its soft, skin-friendly fabric and large 24 x 12 inch size provide soothing, even warmth exactly where you need it. $26.59 on Amazon (was $59.99)

BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner This portable carpet & upholstery spot cleaner from BISSELL is widely popular and consistently ranks as a top-selling portable carpet cleaner thanks to its strong stain-removal performance, high customer ratings, and frequent use for quick cleanups in homes and cars. $119.2 on Amazon (was $139.99)

eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20 - Vacuum and Mop Combo This fully automated robot vacuum exceptional features like auto emptying, washing and drying. The ultra slim design means it can reach tight spaces like under beds, desks reducing manual cleaning in hard to reach places. $474.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

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Tech deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a sleek 10.9″ tablet that’s great for everyday use, whether you’re watching shows, browsing, or jotting down ideas with the included S Pen. With helpful Galaxy AI features and a long-lasting battery, it’s designed to make school, work, and entertainment feel simple and smooth. $359.96 on Amazon (was $499.98)

Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger Dead phone batteries don’t stand a chance against this compact power bank. Designed to snap magnetically onto compatible iPhones, it delivers convenient wireless charging without bulky cables getting in the way. Lightweight and pocket-friendly, it’s easy to toss into a purse, carry-on or pocket, making it a smart companion for travel days, busy commutes and long afternoons away from an outlet. $34.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Anker SOLIX C1000 This is the portable power station equivalent of a crossover SUV: compact enough for camping trips, but versatile enough for home backup duty during a (short) blackout. Anker’s SOLIX C1000 supports wall, car, and solar charging, hits 80% battery in under an hour, and can power nearly every common appliance short of an air conditioner. RV owners and cottage-goers should definitely put this one on their radar. $599 on Amazon (was $1,299)

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Family & kids deals

Hatch Baby Sound Machine & Night Light Build healthy bedtime routines for infants, babies and toddlers with this intuitive sound and night light machine. $99.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Axe Throwing Game for Backyard This indoor/outdoor game set includes 12 pieces for hours of endless fun. Designed with two adjustable height settings, this set is perfect for all ages. $76.49 on Amazon (was $85.49)

Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster Seat This versatile car seat grows with your child, transitioning from a forward-facing harness to a highback booster and finally a backless booster for kids up to 45 kg (100 lb). It features an adjustable headrest, no-rethread harness system, and side-impact protection for added safety and convenience during everyday use. $179.98 on Amazon (was $189.99)

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You may also like:

4 in 1 Cordless Vacuum for Home – $149.99

Ninja Supra Kitchen System – $189.99

Shark Air Purifier – $199.99