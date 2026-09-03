Labour Day sales 2026: Today’s best deals & final markdowns

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Labour Day weekend sales are starting, bringing some of the most anticipated shopping opportunities of the year with steep discounts. Whether you’re looking to refresh your living space with premium furniture or upgrade your daily style and kitchen routine, major retailers like Wayfair, Dyson, lululemon, and Monos have launched markdowns you can’t miss. We have rounded up today’s absolute best Labour Day deals in Canada to help you score high-quality upgrades for less before these limited-time offers disappear.
Home
If you’re on the hunt for a living room staple, the Ceni sectional from Article is on sale now and features clean lines, sleek track arms and a low-profile silhouette. Plush, fiber-filled cushions and a sturdy wood base make it comfortable and supportive.
This platform bed pairs a softly upholstered headboard with a sturdy steel frame and wooden slats for a supportive foundation. It’s currently 66% off, making it an easy way to refresh the bedroom for less.
Sweet dreams at a discount — The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Bundle includes two complete sheet sets made from 100% long-staple cotton with a smooth, breathable feel. They feature a 495-thread-count weave, envelope-closure pillowcases and fitted sheets designed for mattresses up to 16 inches deep.
As part of Wayfair’s Labour Day Sale, the Braedin upholstered accent chair comes with a matching ottoman that tucks neatly underneath, making it a smart space-saving choice for smaller rooms. Available in green, khaki or blue velvet, or cream boucle, it’s currently 49% off!
The Ninja Crispi Pro turns air-frying into a countertop upgrade, with sleek glass containers that go from freezer to crispy and straight to the table while its six cooking functions handle everything from golden fries to roasted dinners.
At $99.99, this Ninja UltraCrush is a serious kitchen workhorse, with a powerful 1,000-watt motor and blades that turn ice and frozen fruit into smooth blends. The extra-large 72-ounce pitcher makes it especially handy for everything from morning smoothies to big batches of sauces and dips.
Beauty & Fashion
Get a salon-worthy blowout at home with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, now 19% off as part of Dyson’s limited-time Labour Day sale, with six-in-one versatility to dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumize and tame flyaways.
Score a premium deal with the Softstreme Half-Zip Long in Black, now available for just $79 CAD (regularly $148 CAD) from the lululemon “We Made Too Much” sale. This final sale item features peach-fuzz soft fabric and an oversized fit that transitions from your workout class to the coffee shop.
For back-to-school, these lightweight slip-ons work just as well as an indoor school shoe as they do for outdoor play, with an easy-to-clean, water-friendly design that can handle whatever the day brings.
Part of Mejuri’s Before We Melt, a clearance collection and initiative where retiring or older styles are sold at a discount instead of being melted down for recycled metal, this delicate bracelet features a single lab-grown sapphire in a sleek bezel setting. The 18k gold vermeil design is currently 40% off, making it a beautiful way to score a timeless piece for less.
Travel
Durable, dent-resistant, and equipped with whisper-quiet wheels, a TSA-approved lock, vegan leather accents, and a telescopic handle, there’s a long list of reasons to love this eye-catching carry-on from Monos. Did we mention they’re also a Canadian brand? This piece is now on sale in a variety of stunning colours. Just use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for 15% off.
A commuter favourite that doubles as a jet-setter’s dream, this modular backpack includes a QuickSnap pouch that detaches and reattaches magnetically, ideal for streamlining your airport experience. Available in smooth vegan leather or ultra-matte nylon. To take advantage of their Labour Day sale, use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for 15% off.
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