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The Curator

Labour Day sales 2026: Today’s best deals & final markdowns

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
Major retailers like Wayfair, Dyson, lululemon, and Monos have launched markdowns you can't miss. View image in full screen
Major retailers like Wayfair, Dyson, lululemon, and Monos have launched markdowns you can't miss.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labour Day weekend sales are starting, bringing some of the most anticipated shopping opportunities of the year with steep discounts. Whether you’re looking to refresh your living space with premium furniture or upgrade your daily style and kitchen routine, major retailers like Wayfair, Dyson, lululemon, and Monos have launched markdowns you can’t miss. We have rounded up today’s absolute best Labour Day deals in Canada to help you score high-quality upgrades for less before these limited-time offers disappear.

Home

Ceni 88 Inch Corner Sectional - Chalk Gray
If you’re on the hunt for a living room staple, the Ceni sectional from Article is on sale now and features clean lines, sleek track arms and a low-profile silhouette. Plush, fiber-filled cushions and a sturdy wood base make it comfortable and supportive.
$1799 at Article (was $2399)
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Elison Platform Bed with Fabric Upholstered Headboard and Wooden Slats
This platform bed pairs a softly upholstered headboard with a sturdy steel frame and wooden slats for a supportive foundation. It’s currently 66% off, making it an easy way to refresh the bedroom for less.
$299.99 at Wayfair (was $890.99)

 

Set of 2 Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Bundle
Sweet dreams at a discount — The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set Bundle includes two complete sheet sets made from 100% long-staple cotton with a smooth, breathable feel. They feature a 495-thread-count weave, envelope-closure pillowcases and fitted sheets designed for mattresses up to 16 inches deep.
$167.31 at brooklinen (was $338)

 

Braedin Upholstered Accent Chair & Storable Ottoman
As part of Wayfair’s Labour Day Sale, the Braedin upholstered accent chair comes with a matching ottoman that tucks neatly underneath, making it a smart space-saving choice for smaller rooms. Available in green, khaki or blue velvet, or cream boucle, it’s currently 49% off!
$379.99 at Wayfair (was $739.99)
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Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer
The Ninja Crispi Pro turns air-frying into a countertop upgrade, with sleek glass containers that go from freezer to crispy and straight to the table while its six cooking functions handle everything from golden fries to roasted dinners.
$349.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

 

Ninja UltraCrush Professional Blender
At $99.99, this Ninja UltraCrush is a serious kitchen workhorse, with a powerful 1,000-watt motor and blades that turn ice and frozen fruit into smooth blends. The extra-large 72-ounce pitcher makes it especially handy for everything from morning smoothies to big batches of sauces and dips.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

 

Beauty & Fashion

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
Get a salon-worthy blowout at home with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer, now 19% off as part of Dyson’s limited-time Labour Day sale, with six-in-one versatility to dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumize and tame flyaways.
$649.99 at Dyson (was $799.99)
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Softstreme Half-Zip Long
Score a premium deal with the Softstreme Half-Zip Long in Black, now available for just $79 CAD (regularly $148 CAD) from the lululemon “We Made Too Much” sale. This final sale item features peach-fuzz soft fabric and an oversized fit that transitions from your workout class to the coffee shop.
$79 at lululemon (was $148)
Native Shoes Jefferson Child
For back-to-school, these lightweight slip-ons work just as well as an indoor school shoe as they do for outdoor play, with an easy-to-clean, water-friendly design that can handle whatever the day brings.
$32.7 on Amazon (was $36.77)

 

Solo Lab Grown Sapphire Bracelet
Part of Mejuri’s Before We Melt, a clearance collection and initiative where retiring or older styles are sold at a discount instead of being melted down for recycled metal, this delicate bracelet features a single lab-grown sapphire in a sleek bezel setting. The 18k gold vermeil design is currently 40% off, making it a beautiful way to score a timeless piece for less.
$100.80 at Mejuri (was $168)
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Travel

Carry-On Pro
Durable, dent-resistant, and equipped with whisper-quiet wheels, a TSA-approved lock, vegan leather accents, and a telescopic handle, there’s a long list of reasons to love this eye-catching carry-on from Monos. Did we mention they’re also a Canadian brand? This piece is now on sale in a variety of stunning colours. Just use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for 15% off.
$355 at Monos

 

Made in Canada Monos
Metro Backpack
A commuter favourite that doubles as a jet-setter’s dream, this modular backpack includes a QuickSnap pouch that detaches and reattaches magnetically, ideal for streamlining your airport experience. Available in smooth vegan leather or ultra-matte nylon. To take advantage of their Labour Day sale, use the code TRAVEL15 at checkout for 15% off.
$245 at Monos

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Amazon Echo Dot – $59.99 

Long Box Planter – $179.99

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Deluxe Patio Umbrella – $739.00

Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99

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