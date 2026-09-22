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Hosting Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune on decorations, serveware and kitchen essentials. From festive table accents to practical prep tools, these Amazon finds can help you get your space guest-ready without blowing your holiday budget.

Add a festive touch to your front door

Give guests a warm welcome with a fall-inspired wreath. This classic design adds seasonal colour to your entryway without requiring a complete refresh of your outdoor decor.

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Set the table with wine glasses guests will actually use

If you’re hosting a dinner party, a set of wine glasses is an easy way to make your table feel more pulled together. This four-piece set has a classic shape that works for Thanksgiving and beyond.

Bring some seasonal decor to the table

You don’t need to cover every surface in pumpkins to make your home feel festive. A few small decorative accents can go a long way, like these ceramic pumpkins that can be arranged on a dining table, mantel or sideboard.

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Give guests a little something extra

For a simple finishing touch, add these Thanksgiving-themed table favours to each place setting. They’re an easy way to make the table feel more festive without investing in expensive individual gifts.

Upgrade your food prep

When you’re cooking for a crowd, having multiple cutting boards on hand can make prep a little easier. This three-piece bamboo set gives you separate surfaces for chopping vegetables, slicing bread and preparing other Thanksgiving ingredients.

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Make leftovers easier to manage

Thanksgiving leftovers are one of the best parts of hosting — but finding room for them in the fridge can be another story. These glass meal prep containers are handy for storing leftovers and sending guests home with a portion of the feast.

Finish dessert in style

Whether you’re serving pumpkin pie, apple crumble or another Thanksgiving favourite, a pretty cake server is a small detail that can make dessert feel a little more special. This gold-toned set also works for future celebrations.

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Add a fall-inspired layer to the table

A table runner is one of the easiest ways to bring colour and texture to your Thanksgiving table. This embroidered fall-leaf design adds a seasonal touch while letting your existing plates and serveware do the rest of the work.

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