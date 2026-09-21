2026 holiday advent calendars: The best ones to shop before they sell out

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We’re looking ahead to make sure you’re prepared to shop the best 2026 advent calendars before they sell out, from beauty and food favourites to fun picks for kids and collectors (you’re welcome!). Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a fun holiday gift, there’s an option for every kind of festive fan. We’ve rounded up the calendars worth adding to your list now, so you can snag your favourites before December arrives. Read on to discover highly anticipated calendars from Lush, Swarovski, Bonne Maman and more.

Beauty

The 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Unwrap a limited-edition collection of beauty favourites valued at $300+. Featuring must-haves from Caudalie, Sunday Riley, Supergoop! and more, this curated lineup brings together some of the beauty world’s biggest hits of the year. Behind each of the 24 doors, you’ll find a new surprise spanning skincare, fragrance, haircare, makeup and more. $108 at Anthropologie

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Classic Beauty Advent Calendar If you swoon over refreshing shower gels, nourishing body butters, face masks, haircare essentials and hydrating hand care, The Body Shop advent calendar is packed with pocket-sized self-care treats. Behind every door is a little moment of pampering, with a mix of beauty and body-care essentials to discover. Valued at $192, it’s a gorgeous gift for yourself or someone special. $99.99 at The Body Shop

29 ½ High Street Advent Calendar Made in Canada, the Lush 29½ High Street Advent Calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a daily bath-time treat, with 25 festive bath bombs and bubble bars to discover. Behind each door, you’ll find colourful, limited-edition favourites and gift-exclusive goodies, from Snow Fairy and Sugar Plum Fairy to playful reindeer, penguin and donkey-shaped bath bombs. $225.00 at Lush

Premium Advent Calendar - Limited Edition Housed in an elegant storage case with reversible drawers, this premium advent calendar from Yves Rocher contains iconic products, new launches and limited editions in generous sizes. Worth $347.20, it features 24 beauty surprises spanning skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance and accessories, including 16 full-size products. A festive treat for beauty lovers, it’s designed to be enjoyed throughout December and reused long after the holidays. $169.00 at yves rocher

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Fashion

Annual Edition Advent Calendar 2026 Every jewellery lover’s paradise, the Swarovski Annual Edition Advent Calendar 2026 opens to reveal 25 sparkling surprises designed to bring a little crystal magic to the holiday season. Discover stars, snowflakes, moons, bells, ornaments, the beloved Kris Bear and four advent candles, all finished with Swarovski crystal effects and white grosgrain ribbons. $1,800 at Swarovski

Home

Aspen Village Holiday Advent Calendar A little Christmas village you can bring home, the Aspen Village Holiday Advent Calendar turns the countdown to Christmas into a charming daily ritual. Handpainted with snowy trees, gingerbread houses, skiers and sledders, the picturesque display comes to life with 22 glowing LED lights on a timer. Fill its 24 pull-out drawers with tiny treats or surprises, then bring it back out year after year for a festive tradition. 699.00 at crate & barrel

Food

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar For beverage lovers who’d rather count down to Christmas with a cup of hot tea, the 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar gives you a new blend everyday. Behind its whimsical gingerbread-house façade are 24 flavourful teas spanning rich, fruity and warming spice notes, with caffeinated and caffeine-free picks in the mix. Each compartment makes two cups, so there are 48 servings to turn your December tea break into a relaxing daily ritual. $69 at David's Tea

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Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 For anyone who believes jam deserves its own holiday countdown, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 serves up 24 mini jars of limited-edition seasonal spreads. Each little glass jar brings a different festive fruit combination, all made in France with real fruit and tucked behind a charming Christmas-themed door. Once the last spoonful is gone, the collectible jars can be reused for spices, tiny gifts or festive table settings. $135.97 on Amazon

Kids & family

Squishmallows Original 24-Day Micromallows Holiday Plush Advent Calendar For 24 adorable holiday surprises, the Squishmallows Micromallows Holiday Plush Advent Calendar 2026 packs a whole lot of cuteness into one festive countdown. Behind each door is a 2.5-inch holiday Micromallow, including festive favourites like Brooke the Polar Bear and Manny the Snowman. $169.90 at Walmart

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 For the Star Wars fan who can’t wait until Christmas morning, this LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 reveals a new build-or-character every day of December. The 293-piece set includes festive minifigures like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday sweaters, plus eight mini vehicles, from an N-1 Starfighter to an X-wing. $62.99 on Amazon

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Holiday Dumpling Squishies Advent Calendar These adorable Holiday Dumpling Squishies come with 24 soft and squeezable surprises to discover behind each door. Fun for kids and adults, each one makes a cute fidget toy for work breaks, quiet evenings or whenever you need a little sensory distraction. $27.97 at Walmart (was $31.99)

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Watayo 45 Pcs Christmas Artificial Pine Branches – $21.99

ELEGANTPARK Personalized Christmas Stocking – $12.99

eos Holiday Collection Candy Cane Swirl and Pink Champagne Super Balm – $13.66