10 viral K-beauty products that will transform your skin

Five years ago, I tried my first K-beauty product and I was instantly hooked.
What started as curiosity during the pandemic, turned into a full-on obsession. After years of struggling with dull skin, K-beauty completely changed the way I did my skin care.
What is K-beauty?
K-beauty—aka Korean beauty—is a term for beauty products made in South Korea. It’s a philosophy that isn’t only about the products, but rather the skin care ritual. Think about the viral glass-skin, snail mucin, and collagen masks you’re seeing all over TikTok right now—these have been a part of Korean beauty routine for ages.
K-beauty involves multi-step routines that focus on hydration, brightening and strengthening the skin barrier to achieve a healthy, glass-like skin glow. The best part? It’s meant for every skin type.
If you’re on the hunt for viral K-beauty products, shop these 10 products below:
This collagen hydro gel mask is a bedtime treat for your skin. Wear it overnight, watch it turn transparent and wake up to hydrated, brighter, and a healthier-looking complexion as your skin soaks up the ingredients.
A lightweight, watery serum that targets uneven and dull skin with the powerful trio of niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and arbutin. You’ll love how it leaves your skin looking smoother, brighter and hydrated.
This viral cushion foundation is lightweight, long-lasting and gives a radiant finish. Plus, it lasts up to 72 hours so your glow stays put without the heaviness of makeup. Perfect for long days without touch ups.
