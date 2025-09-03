SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
The Curator

10 viral K-beauty products that will transform your skin

By Farah Khan The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
What is K-Beauty View image in full screen
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Five years ago, I tried my first K-beauty product and I was instantly hooked.

What started as curiosity during the pandemic, turned into a full-on obsession. After years of struggling with dull skin, K-beauty completely changed the way I did my skin care.

 

What is K-beauty?

K-beauty—aka Korean beauty—is a term for beauty products made in South Korea. It’s a philosophy that isn’t only about the products, but rather the skin care ritual. Think about the viral glass-skin, snail mucin, and collagen masks you’re seeing all over TikTok right now—these have been a part of Korean beauty routine for ages.

K-beauty involves multi-step routines that focus on hydration, brightening and strengthening the skin barrier to achieve a healthy, glass-like skin glow. The best part? It’s meant for every skin type.

If you’re on the hunt for viral K-beauty products, shop these 10 products below:

 

Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask
This collagen hydro gel mask is a bedtime treat for your skin. Wear it overnight, watch it turn transparent and wake up to hydrated, brighter, and a healthier-looking complexion as your skin soaks up the ingredients.
$24.98 on Amazon

 

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream
With freeze-dried hydrolyzed collagen to plump, and niacinamide to even skin tone, this collagen jelly cream deeply hydrates for that glass-skin appearance, minus the heaviness.
$33.85 on Amazon
Hanyul Yuja Brightening Sleeping Mask
A leave-on jelly night mask with capsules that melt onto your skin as you sleep. It has Korean yuja, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid so you can wake up with brighter and softer skin.
$41 at Sephora

 

Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch by Cosrx
Infused with snail extract, these hydrogel eye patches are a quick recharge for your eyes. They hydrate, plump and brighten. Plus, with two different patch sizes, they fit where you need them most.
$32.65 on Amazon (was $34.66)

 

ANUA Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum
A lightweight, watery serum that targets uneven and dull skin with the powerful trio of niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and arbutin. You’ll love how it leaves your skin looking smoother, brighter and hydrated.
$29.55 on Amazon (was $33.5)
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
This viral cushion foundation is lightweight, long-lasting and gives a radiant finish. Plus, it lasts up to 72 hours so your glow stays put without the heaviness of makeup. Perfect for long days without touch ups.
$35 on Amazon $39 at Shoppers Drug Mart
AXIS-Y Vegan Collagen Eye Serum
Infused with vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this eye serum hydrates, firms and brightens eye area. Its CoolTouch applicator improves absorption so your eyes look aware more instantly.
$24.9 on Amazon

 

AESTURA ATOBARRIER365 Cream
With ceramides at its core, this moisturizing cream offers deep hydration for 120 hours while strengthening the skin barrier. Perfect for sensitive skin leaving skin soft and nourished.
$39.05 on Amazon (was $42.95) $44 at Sephora
Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk
Struggling with oily or combination skin? This rice milk toner hydrates, soothes, and keeps excess sebum in check for balanced and fresh skin.
$22.97 on Amazon (was $26.99)

 

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
Wake up to happy skin with this overnight gel-cream mask. Packed with 3 types of hyaluronic acid, get ready for hydrated, brightened and glowing skin by the morning.
$44.5 on Amazon $44 at Sephora

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

