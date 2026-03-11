Send this page to someone via email

With the days getting longer and patio season (finally!) on the horizon, it’s time to talk SPF. If there’s one skincare step dermatologists universally agree on, it’s sunscreen. Daily SPF is the ultimate skin protector, shielding against premature aging, hyperpigmentation and skin damage caused by both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays. And yes, UV rays can still penetrate through clouds and windows.

Today’s formulas are also more sophisticated than ever. From lightweight gels to hydrating creams and portable sticks, they blend seamlessly into your routine while delivering broad-spectrum protection. You’ll also see two main categories: mineral sunscreens, which use ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to sit on top of skin and reflect UV rays, and chemical sunscreens, which absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat before it damages the skin. Both are effective–it simply comes down to skin type and preference.

For everyday wear, dermatologists generally recommend SPF 30 or higher, though SPF 50 offers extra insurance for long outdoor days. When choosing a formula, consider your skin type (hydrating formulas for dry skin, oil-free options for acne-prone complexions), finish (tinted, matte or invisible) and application style (lotions, sticks or mineral blends). From glow-boosting protection by Supergoop! to a dermatologist-favourite option from La Roche-Posay and a skin-firming SPF from Dermalogica, here are some of the best face sunscreens to try in 2026.

What to look for in a face sunscreen

For everyday protection: Choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to defend against both UVA and UVB rays. Lightweight lotions, gels and fluid formulas work well under makeup for daily wear.

For sensitive skin: Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are typically gentler and less likely to cause irritation. Fragrance-free formulas are also a safer bet.

For acne-prone skin: Look for non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreens that won’t clog pores. Ingredients like niacinamide can help calm redness and regulate oil production.

For dry skin: Hydrating sunscreens formulated with hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides help replenish moisture while protecting against sun damage.

For makeup wearers: Tinted sunscreens and sheer formulas double as complexion boosters while providing sun protection—perfect for minimal makeup days.

For active days: Water-resistant formulas help maintain protection during workouts, swimming or hot, humid weather.

Best anti-aging

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50 Think of this sunscreen as your moisturizer, anti-aging treatment and SPF in one. The rich, cream-like texture feels nourishing on skin while delivering broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. Antioxidant-rich white tea and peptides help support firmness and defend against environmental stressors. It’s a smart choice for anyone looking to streamline their morning routine with a formula that protects and treats at the same time. $45 on Amazon $125 at Dermalogica

Best for sensitive skin

ATTITUDE Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin If your skin tends to react to traditional sunscreen formulas, this gentle mineral option offers reliable protection without irritation. Zinc oxide provides broad-spectrum coverage while the lightweight lotion blends more easily than many mineral SPFs, helping reduce the chalky look that can sometimes come with physical sunscreens. Bonus: The fragrance-free formula feels comfortable and breathable, even on delicate or reactive skin. $41.98 on Amazon

Best for acne-prone skin

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen A cult favourite among dermatologists, this lightweight sunscreen is formulated for breakout-prone skin–but it works beautifully for all skin types. Oil-free and non-comedogenic, it delivers high SPF protection while absorbing quickly into the skin, leaving a breathable finish that won’t clog pores or trigger shine. It’s also designed to disappear seamlessly across a variety of skin tones with no white cast. $30.56 on Amazon (was $35.95)

Best hydrating

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion At under $20, this sunscreen proves you don’t need to splurge for great SPF. Inspired by the brand’s cult-favourite Hydro Boost moisturizer, the formula has a refreshing water-gel texture that feels cool and lightweight on the skin. It sinks in quickly, delivers hydration and leaves behind a smooth, comfortable finish that’s so lightweight it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing it. $14.58 on Amazon (was $17.47) $17.97 at Walmart

Best tinted

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Part skincare, part complexion perfector, this tinted sunscreen provides sheer coverage while helping protect against sun damage. Hyaluronic acid adds a boost of hydration while the universal tint subtly evens out tone. Hot tip: On low-maintenance days, apply this in place of foundation and spot-conceal where needed. The subtle tint helps even tone while still letting natural skin show through for a “your skin but better” look. $68 on Amazon

Best mineral-based

Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscren Prefer a mineral formula but dislike the heavy feel? This mattifying SPF uses zinc oxide to reflect UV rays while maintaining a smooth, shine-controlling finish. Fragrance-free and designed for daily wear, it’s a solid pick for those who want a breathable mineral sunscreen. $48.50 at Sephora

Best for face & body

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Face & Body Sunscreen This lightweight chemical sunscreen is designed for daily wear and long days outdoors. It absorbs quickly, blends effortlessly into skin and delivers high SPF protection without leaving behind a white cast, making it a reliable go-to for both face and body. $49 at Sephora

Best water-resistant

Vichy Water & Sweat Resistant Face & Body Sunscreen Heading outdoors? This durable sunscreen is designed to stay put through sweat, swimming and hot summer days. Despite its long-wearing protection, the formula remains lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday use. $34.95 on Amazon

Best dewy

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Glowy Moisturizer SPF 50 This viral glow-boosting sunscreen delivers protection and luminosity in one step. The lightweight moisturizer provides broad-spectrum SPF 50 while niacinamide helps visibly smooth and even skin tone over time. Subtle light-reflecting micas create a soft, dewy sheen you’ll love. $16.96 on Amazon $16.96 at Walmart

Best sunscreen stick

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Sun protection on the go has never been easier. This portable SPF stick glides smoothly over skin, delivering invisible protection without disturbing makeup–and it’s completely invisible across all skin tones. Perfect for mid-day reapplication, it’s a handbag-friendly essential for sunny commutes and travel. $32.25 at Sephora (was $43.00)

