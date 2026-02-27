The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Leave me and my LED mask alone–that’s what I thought as a stranger on the train side-eyed the large, very obvious beauty-device box perched on my lap and finally asked, “So…what is that?” There I was, toting the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask home in its full, branded packaging–no discreet tote bag, no attempt at subtlety–just me and my futuristic skincare investment in plain sight. I clutched the box a little tighter, silently screaming. Clearly, they haven’t taken a single scroll through TikTok because if they had, they’d know this viral mask is basically the Beyoncé of at-home beauty tech, beloved by content creators, skincare obsessives… and now, proudly, me.

After months of watching glowing reviews (and faces), I finally decided to see what the hype was about for myself. I’ve been determined to get my best skin yet—to smoothen my fine lines, even my skin tone, minimize my breakouts. I may never be the dermatologist I once dreamed of becoming, but at least now I can channel Med Spa energy at home.

Read on to discover why my skincare routine is *officially* in its high-tech era forevermore.

What does the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask do?

Sleek, sculpted and surprisingly comfortable, this Med Spa-inspired mask combines LED light therapy with under-eye cooling technology–a first in the at-home device category–to transform skin with the press of a button.

LED Light Therapy Modes

Different light wavelengths target specific concerns:

Red LED : Helps support collagen production and smooth the look of fine lines

: Helps support collagen production and smooth the look of fine lines Blue LED : Targets acne-causing bacteria and helps calm breakouts

: Targets acne-causing bacteria and helps calm breakouts Deep Red/Infrared: Works deeper to support firmness and elasticity

Four treatments in one

The four built-in treatments are easy to toggle using the attached remote, letting you choose exactly which mode you want–and in whatever order suits your skin that day.

Better Aging Treatment (6 minutes): Red and infrared LEDs to help minimize the look of fine lines and support firmer-looking skin.

(6 minutes): Red and infrared LEDs to help minimize the look of fine lines and support firmer-looking skin. Skin Clearing Treatment (8 minutes): Blue, red and infrared LEDs to help reduce acne and redness for a clearer, more even-looking complexion.

(8 minutes): Blue, red and infrared LEDs to help reduce acne and redness for a clearer, more even-looking complexion. Skin Sustain Treatment (4 minutes): Red, blue and infrared LEDs to maintain radiance and keep your glow going strong.

(4 minutes): Red, blue and infrared LEDs to maintain radiance and keep your glow going strong. Under-Eye Revive Treatment (5–15 minutes): Adjustable cooling therapy with InstaChill technology to soothe, depuff and visibly tighten the under-eye area.

CryoGlow Cooling Technology

Built-in under-eye cooling pads help:

Visibly reduce puffiness

Refresh tired-looking eyes

Soothe and depuff post-long day (or long night)

There are pre-set treatment programs, so you don’t need a dermatology degree to operate it. You strap it on, press a button and let it work its magic for a quick 10–15 minute session.

My review

The first time I wore the CryoGlow mask, I’ll admit, I felt dramatic. It’s giving futuristic superhero meets wellness girlie–and my dog was genuinely terrified. But once the session started, I quickly forgot how I looked and focused on how it felt.

The LED itself is no more than a warm glow across the skin. But the under-eye cooling? That’s the star. It’s like pressing chilled spoons under your eyes, but elevated. It’s not painfully cold–it’s controlled and oh-so-soothing. The kind of cool that makes you instinctively exhale and relax your shoulders. I tested it the morning after a late night and noticed less puffiness. My concealer applied smoother, and I looked more awake than I had any right to.

After about two weeks of consistent use (four to five times per week), here is what I noticed:

My skin looked brighter and more even-toned overall

A few hormonal breakouts calmed down faster than usual

Texture appeared smoother, especially around my cheeks

My under-eyes looked less swollen–even first thing in the morning

Is it an overnight miracle? No. But LED therapy is about consistency, and when I committed to it, my skin absolutely rewarded me.

What I appreciate most is how convenient it feels. I wear it while working from home, reading a book, watching a show–you name it. It’s skincare that doesn’t demand extra time–just smarter time. It’s quickly become my favourite pre-event or post-travel trick. If the LED is the long game for glow and firmness, the cooling is the instant gratification. And honestly? I love a device that can do both.

The pros

The Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask has officially earned a permanent spot in my lineup. Between the glow-boosting light therapy and the de-puffing cryo moment, it’s become my favourite way to unwind while doing something genuinely beneficial for my skin. TikTok was right on this one–it’s a Med Spa experience without the pricey appointment. To summarize, here’s everything I love about the mask:

Combines LED therapy and cooling in one device

Comfortable, structured fit (no flimsy mask slipping off)

Quick treatment times

Noticeable brightening and smoothing with consistent use

The cooling feature is genuinely addictive

The cons

The price point may give you pause—it’s definitely an investment. But when you compare it to professional LED sessions (which can easily run $50 to $100 per visit), the math starts mathing. That’s just four visits a year when you could be using the mask from the comfort of your own home on the daily for the same price.

Design-wise, my only real gripe is the remote. It’s attached to the mask, and while I understand the practicality–you’re not going to misplace it (which, for someone like me who routinely loses things like lip balms and hair clips, is a major plus). It’s by no means a dealbreaker, but it does feel a bit clunky. I wish it were more lightweight or slightly more discreet–especially when I’m moving around the house mid-treatment.

And of course, consistency is key. If you’re the type to use a device twice and forget about it in a drawer, this might not be for you. LED works best when it becomes part of your routine.

More LED masks

Red Light Panel This compact red light panel delivers 60 LEDs emitting 660nm red and 850nm infrared light to support skin recovery and radiance. With adjustable brightness, angle and built-in timers, it makes consistent at-home (or desk-side) treatments perfectly customizable. $145.89 on Amazon

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ LipWare Pro LED Device Designed specifically for the lips, this high-tech device uses 56 FDA-cleared red LEDs to boost circulation and support collagen production. It helps smooth fine lines on and around the mouth, leaving your pout looking fuller, softer and more defined. $200 at Sephora

Omnilux Contour Glove Give your hands the same attention as your face with this medical-grade LED glove. Featuring 144 red and infrared LEDs, it helps reduce visible signs of aging, support skin repair and even soothe joint discomfort. $450 at Omnilux

CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet This FDA-cleared red light helmet uses 620–660nm wavelengths to stimulate hair follicles, improve scalp circulation and reduce shedding. Just 10 minutes daily over 16 weeks can help boost density and thickness. BonusL it’s hands-free, USB-powered and available in two comfortable sizes. $1,050 at CurrentBody