Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


4 comments

  1. Lloyd Ryan
    March 12, 2026 at 6:21 pm

    @Lynn – voters might want to rethink it too ……

  2. Anonymous
    March 12, 2026 at 6:13 pm

    Secrecy in keeping this attack on Canadian troops is just one more symptom of a government that is neither transparent nor open. Beware of such governments for as they grow in size so they become more inclined to censorship and control.

  3. Pierre Poilevre
    March 12, 2026 at 5:36 pm

    @Lynn….lol…like what? I like him lately.

  4. Lynn
    March 12, 2026 at 5:30 pm

    The government seems to be a lot too secretive with many issues, keeping Canadians in the dark, politicians may want to rethink this before elections come around again.

Canada

Tories slam Liberals for not disclosing strike on Kuwait military base

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2026 4:54 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with Canadian troops at Camp Canada at Ali al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with Canadian troops at Camp Canada at Ali al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share

Conservative defence critic James Bezan says it’s “really shameful” the federal government did not tell the public that an airbase in Kuwait, where the Canadian Armed Forces have a camp, was hit by an Iranian missile attack on March 1.

The newspaper La Presse reported today that the Canadian camp at the Ali Al-salem Air Base appeared to be damaged by the attack, although no Canadian military members were injured.

Canada has an operational support hub at the airbase, which also hosts the United States Air Force.

Bezan says Ottawa has been “way too secretive” about the war while allies hold daily briefings.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Department of National Defence, which took a week to respond to a question about the base, says it will not disclose information about military facilities for “operational security reasons.”

“We are aware of reports of strikes in the vicinity of Ali Al-salem Air Base,” the statement said, without answering questions about when it occurred, the extent of the damage or a possible response.

“Based on events since Feb. 27, efforts have focused on the force protection of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, including relocating some within the region, staying in their location if force protection is appropriate, and where applicable, redeploying some back to Canada. All CAF personnel in the region are currently safe and accounted for.

The Liberal government called a take-note debate in Parliament on Monday night on the Iran war, but did not mention the attack.

—With additional files from Global News

© 2026 The Canadian Press

