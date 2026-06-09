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Canada

Ottawa extends amnesty for banned firearms amid Supreme Court challenge

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2026 4:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear challenge against federal firearms ban '
Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear challenge against federal firearms ban 
The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear four appeals challenging the Liberal government's 2020 firearms ban. Global's Jazan Grewal is joined by Noah Schwartz, a firearms policy researcher and an assistant professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, to discuss the impact this decision could have on Canadians.  – Mar 21, 2026
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The federal government is extending an amnesty for owners of banned firearms while a legal battle plays out at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Over the last six years, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

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The government previously said prohibited firearms must be disposed of or deactivated by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

In March, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the initial federal firearm prohibitions, announced in May 2020.

The government now says the amnesty has been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its decision, which is expected next year.

Ottawa says the new amnesty expiry date does not affect a federal compensation program for owners of banned guns, which is expected to wrap up by October.

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