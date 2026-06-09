Ottawa extends amnesty for banned firearms amid Supreme Court challenge

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The federal government is extending an amnesty for owners of banned firearms while a legal battle plays out at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Over the last six years, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

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The government previously said prohibited firearms must be disposed of or deactivated by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

In March, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal challenging the initial federal firearm prohibitions, announced in May 2020.

The government now says the amnesty has been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its decision, which is expected next year.

Ottawa says the new amnesty expiry date does not affect a federal compensation program for owners of banned guns, which is expected to wrap up by October.